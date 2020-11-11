Carolina Panthers: Examining each game remaining on the 2020 schedule

The Carolina Panthers are 3-6 heading into Week 10 and are currently on a four-game losing streak. Things can change fast in the NFL, though. Their record is admittedly not great. However, this team has kept every game close so far this season, which bodes well for their future. Right now, their average point differential is only -1.8. Considering the level of competition they’ve faced so far, that’s pretty impressive – the six teams who have beaten them have a combined record of 33-19.

There are still a couple of NFC heavyweights left to play, but from here on out the team’s schedule will get much easier, so more wins should be coming soon. Let’s review each game remaining on the 2020 slate and project where this over-achieving group might finish.

Week 10: vs. Buccaneers (6-3)

The Bucs looked vulnerable against the Saints on Sunday night, getting completely outclassed in all three phases in a 35-point loss. That said, you never want to face a motivated Tom Brady coming off of a loss. That was the situation back in Week 2, when Tampa beat the Panthers 31-17, fresh off a loss against New Orleans. Brady was phenomenal and if not for some horrific drops he likely would have eclipsed 400+ passing yards and three touchdowns. The Buccaneers have also improved defensively since early in the season and they now rank No. 1 in defensive DVOA. As for the Panthers, they are currently suffering from a rash of injuries to key players. Left tackle Russell Okung has missed the last several games and it sounds like running back Christian McCaffrey will be ruled out for this one. Also, standout rookie Jeremy Chinn may not be 100% after sitting out last week against the Chiefs. Bottom line, it's difficult to see Carolina beating a team as deep as Tampa when they are short this many pieces. Prediction: Buccaneers 27, Panthers 21 Projected record: 3-7

Week 11: vs. Lions (3-5)

Things begin getting softer for the Panthers in Week 11 when they host the Lions. Matt Stafford remains an underrated QB who wills his team to wins it has no right to. However, this is easily the most poorly-coached team in the NFC now that Dan Quinn is out of the picture in Atlanta. Matt Patricia's reign has been a disaster for Detroit. They frequently blow big leads and routinely shoot themselves in the foot, like this week's costly 12-man penalty against the Packers. The Lions have a 12-25-1 record with Patricia as head coach. Matt Rhule still has things to learn about competing at this level, but we can safely say this one is going to be a mismatch in his favor. Prediction: Panthers 33, Lions 23 Projected record: 4-7

Week 12: at Vikings (3-5)

Before the season began, we thought this Minnesota team would have the toughest defense that Carolina would face in 2020. Fast forward 10 weeks and that's obviously not the case. The Vikings are clearly missing some of the veterans who left in the offseason and are allowing 29.3 points per game, the eighth-most in the league. Their highly-paid starting quarterback Kirk Cousins has also been a mess, throwing 10 interceptions to go with 15 touchdown passes. At 4.8%, this is his worst pick rate since his rookie season in 2012 in Washington (6.3%). The real threat here is running back Dalvin Cook, who has posted an asburd 478 yards and six touchdowns from scrimmage over the last two weeks. Carolina has generally struggled stopping the run. That said, the Panthers did do well against Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Le'Veon Bell on Sunday, holding Kansas City to just 2.5 yards per carry as a team. If they can find a way to recapture some of that success against Cook, this should be a win. Prediction: Panthers 26, Vikings 17 Projected record: 5-7

Week 13: vs. Broncos (3-5)

Denver has some promising young playmakers on its roster like rookie wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who has a team-high 484 receiving yards. However, as a whole this is a flawed and disappointing squad. Second-year quarterback Drew Lock has not delivered on the promise he showed late in the 2019 season when he became the full-time starter. In six games, he's thrown as many picks as touchdowns and his QBR for the year is a brutal 42.9. On defense, they've suffered in the absence of star pass rusher Von Miller, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury back in September. This is still a respectable unit, though. They defend both the run and the pass pretty well. It's just not enough to make up for their lackluster offense. Playing at home, the Panthers should be able to take care of business. Prediction: Panthers 24, Broncos 23 Record projection 6-7

Week 15: at Packers (6-2)

After facing a string of three beatable opponents, the Panthers play what might be their toughest game left on the 2020 schedule in Week 15. Winning in Green Bay in December has never been an easy task, regardless of the era or the players involved. This year, the Packers have the NFC's most potent and well-balanced offense. They rank second in offensive DVOA, they protect Aaron Rodgers well (they've allowed just nine sacks so far) and his connection with wide receiver Davante Adams has become practically unstoppable. Adams leads the NFL this season with 112.5 receiving yards per game. The good news is that Green Bay is only average defense this season. Their pass rush has cooled off from 2019 and they're averaging just 2.1 sacks per game. Their run defense can also be exploited, as we saw Minnesota do this week. That said, there's just too much firepower to account for, here. Prediction: Packers 30, Panthers 23 Record projection: 6-8

Week 16: at Washington (2-6)

In retrospect, Ron Rivera probably should have waited and held out for the Cowboys' head-coaching job. While Dallas has been decimated by injuries this season, Washington simply doesn't have the talent to compete anytime soon, even in a historically-weak NFC East. The big issue is at the most important position on the field. After just four starts, second-year starter Dwayne Haskins was benched in favor of Kyle Allen, who suffered a serious ankle injury on Sunday against the Giants. That gave Alex Smith his long-awaited chance to return to the field after his own horrifying leg injury several years ago. Smith posted 325 passing yards but he also threw three interceptions in the loss. Washington does a great job of defending the pass themselves, though. They rank first in DVOA in that regard and have allowed a league-low 185.6 passing yards per game. Thank their ferocious pass rush. No. 2 overall pick Chase Young, Montez Sweat and Ryan Kerrigan alone have already combined for 13 sacks. While Washington will put Carolina's pass protection to the test, it's extremely difficult to compete in the NFL when your QB situation is as thin as theirs, no matter what else happens on the field. Prediction: Panthers 20, Washington 17 Record projection: 7-8

Week 17: vs. Saints (6-2)

The first month of this season the Saints looked beatable, at least compared to the juggernaut squads they've fielded every year since scoring huge in the 2017 NFL draft. New Orleans is starting to round into shape, though. Last week's dominant win over the Buccaneers was the first true complete game they've played this season. If their defense is going to play like that even half the time, it's difficult to see any NFC team beating them this year. The one potential caveat here is that the Saints may already have a No. 1 seed locked up by the time this matchup comes around. If they wind up benching their starters (as they did Week 17 of the 2018 season), the Panthers could pick up a meaningless victory. Until that scenario actually comes up, we have to assume Carolina will be outmatched. Prediction: Saints 36, Panthers 24 Projected record: 7-9

Projecting several weeks ahead is always a risky proposition (especially in 2020). Injuries and COVID-19 have affected this team all season long and there's always a chance that dynamic could get even worse. If a truly critical piece like Teddy Bridgewater, Taylor Moton or Brian Burns were to go down, this team might finish no better than 4-12. Hopefully, the team's luck with injuries turns in this second half of the season. If that happens, then our projection is perfectly within reach. We originally predicted this team would go 6-10. Considering everything they've had to deal with, finishing 7-9 would be an achievement worth celebrating, especially for first-year coach Matt Rhule.