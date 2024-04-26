Carolina Panthers draft grade: Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina 32nd overall

So much for not having a first round pick. Carolina moved up one spot with Buffalo into the first round to snag the guy they liked all along and a fifth year option to go along with it in South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette.

Legette projects as a potential immediate starter in Carolina playing the boundary opposite of newly acquired receiver Diontae Johnson. Legette faces some competition from the likes of Jonathan Mingo, but has the talent to be a starter day one.

A big play machine who was thrown at constantly, Legette had a breakout year and showed off some immense levels of talent. Excellent in both yards after catch and winning the contested ball, Legette has ‘X’ receiver potential and is good value at where he was taken. There is inherent risk of a one year wonder, and Legette needs to work on refining the more technical aspects of playing receiver.

Grade: B+

