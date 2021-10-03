Carolina Panthers at Dallas Cowboys: Live stream, time, date, betting odds, how to watch

A pair of NFC division leaders will clash on Sunday as the Dallas Cowboys play host to the undefeated Carolina Panthers.

The Cowboys (2-1) will have a short week to prepare after their 41-21 thrashing of the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night. Quarterback Dak Prescott has been masterful so far, completing an NFL-best 77.5% of his passes with six touchdowns.

The Panthers (3-0) finish off their two-game tour of Texas, playing in the Lone Star State for the second consecutive week. They've gotten a little extra rest after stopping the Houston Texans 24-9 last Thursday. New quarterback Sam Darnold has been extremely efficient and the Panthers defense hasn't allowed more than 14 points in their three wins. Rookie Chuba Hubbard takes over as the starting running back after Christian McCaffrey suffered a hamstring injury last week.

Quarterback Sam Darnold, handing off to running back Chuba Hubbard, has led the Panthers to wins in each of his first three games after being acquired in an offseason trade with the Jets.

Here's everything you need to know for Sunday:

What time does Panthers at Cowboys start?

Kickoff is Sunday, Oct. 3 at 1 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

What TV channel is Panthers at Cowboys on?

The game will be shown regionally on Fox, with Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analysis) and Pam Oliver (sideline) on the call.

How can I watch Panthers at Cowboys online via live stream?

The game can be streamed on Fox Sports live and the Fox Sports app. The game can also be streamed live via FuboTV and is available nationally on demand via NFL Sunday Ticket.

What are the odds for Panthers at Cowboys?

The Cowboys are 4.5-point favorites with the over/under at 50.5 points, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

