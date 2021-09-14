Carolina Panthers cut kicker Ryan Santoso after one game, sign Zane Gonzalez

Ryan Santoso's time with the Carolina Panthers didn't last long.

The Panthers cut the kicker on Tuesday, less than three weeks after acquiring him in a trade with the New York Giants and just two days after his lone game with the team.

Santoso converted two field goals – a 29-yarder and a 22-yarder – but missed one of his two extra-point attempts in the Panthers' 19-14 win over the New York Jets.

The Panthers will recoup the conditional seventh-round pick they initially gave up to the Giants in the trade for Santoso.

Carolina signed kicker Zane Gonzalez off the Detroit Lions' practice squad in a corresponding move. Gonzalez, 26, converted 72.7% of his field goal attempts last year for the Arizona Cardinals,

The Panthers moved on from Joey Slye, last year's kicker, after bringing in Santoso.

Carolina Panthers kicker Ryan Santoso (9) kicks a field goal in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium.

The Panthers host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

