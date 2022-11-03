Carolina Panthers at Cincinnati Bengals: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 9 matchup

Compounded by the loss of star receiver Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (4-4) are reeling ahead of a Week 9 matchup with Steve Wilks' Carolina Panthers (2-6).

The Panthers had victory snatched away from them in Week 8 after a celebration penalty forced a failed extra-long point after touchdown attempt en route to an overtime loss. Still, the Panthers have shown some fight in the wake of Matt Rhule's departure. Can they pull off an upset win over the Bengals in Cincy? The game kicks off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from Paycor Stadium.

Panthers at Bengals odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Bengals (-7.5)

Moneyline: Bengals (-370); Panthers (+280)

Over/under: 42.5

Lorenzo Reyes: Bengals 24, Panthers 21

Cincinnati's offensive line is a liability. And even though the Panthers are in a full rebuild, P.J. Walker has spread the ball around and Carolina is rallying behind Wilks. The Bengals should bounce back here, but the line is a bit too rich for me.

Oct 31, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks back to the locker room following the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Safid Deen: Bengals 24, Panthers 20

Burrow looked like he missed Chase in a loss to the Cleveland Browns last week, but should have the offense back on track against the pesky Panthers.

Lance Pugmire: Bengals 27, Panthers 13

It’s hard to envision undermanned Carolina recovering from its devastating turn of converting on a game-tying Hail Mary, only to miss the winning extra point and lose in overtime to Atlanta to squander a potential first-place spot. Now comes the defending AFC champions in Cincinnati.

