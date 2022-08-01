Carolina Panthers CB Jaycee Horn activated from PUP

While the quarterback position has been the focus, the Carolina Panthers are getting some good news on the defensive side of the football. Cornerback Jaycee Horn, whose rookie season was cut short after suffering a fractured foot in Week 3 against the Houston Texans, was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list on Monday:

In football news… the #Panthers activated CB Jaycee Horn from the PUP list after dealing with some foot soreness. He’ll be eased back in, but this is good news. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 1, 2022

Horn was drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, with the Panthers adding him with the eighth-overall selection. Coming out of South Carolina, Horn was known for his man coverage skills, as well as his ability to handle a variety of coverage assignments. You might see him covering Kyle Pitts on one snap, and then Kadarius Toney on another. His ability to handle different types of receivers drew comparisons to Jalen Ramsey.

Horn recorded his first NFL interception in Week 2 last season on this play against the New Orleans Saints late in the fourth quarter of a Carolina victory:

A far better representation of his skill-set comes from his days on campus, and plays like this one against Elijah Moore and Mississippi:

What I love about this play is again the patience from Horn. Moore throws the kitchen sink at him, with a bevy of stutter-steps and hesitation moves, but the cornerback does not bite. He stays patient in his press alignment and does not fire his hands early, so when Moore finally commits to the slant route Horn can match him easily.

Horn’s return should have Panthers fans excited about their defense in 2022.

