Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton is no longer a potential target for the Bears

Bears fans who were hoping Cam Newton would bring his Superman playing style to Soldier Field in 2020 aren't going to like the latest update on the Carolina Panthers' quarterback situation.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Panthers plan on sticking with Newton under center next season.

A lot can still happen in the coming months, but as of now, the #Panthers are moving forward with Cam Newton as their starting QB, sources say. While his foot is healing well, it will be several months until it's game-ready - a timeline that complicates any potential trade. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 25, 2020

Rapoport tweeted that Panthers coach Matt Rhule is encouraged by how hard Newton is working to get back to 100 percent. Having Newton in place will give the team some breathing room while the coaching staff addresses other areas in the rebuilding process.

#Panthers coach Matt Rhule and his staff have been encouraged with how Cam Newton has treated his rehab and how intent he is to get back to top form. He's spent plenty of time in town. With so much to rebuild in other areas, having a legit starter in place eases the transition. https://t.co/LIvqQDj5b5 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 25, 2020

The Bears have been one of the first teams mentioned as a possible trade partner for Newton and the Panthers this offseason. Mitch Trubisky's struggles in 2019 and Newton's reasonable cap hit for a starting quarterback, combined with his massive upside as a dominant playmaker in Chicago's offense, made it a logical speculation.

But as often happens this time of year, teams wise up and realize it's a good idea to keep great players on their roster. That's what the Panthers are doing with Newton and it will force Bears general manager Ryan Pace to look elsewhere in his effort to add competition (or even an upgrade) at quarterback.

