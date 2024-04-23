What are the Carolina Panthers’ biggest needs entering the 2024 NFL Draft?

The Carolina Panthers enter the 2024 NFL Draft with several roster needs. But the squad — led by first-year general manager Dan Morgan — has some notable holes that are much more glaring than others.

On the latest episode of the “Processing Blue” podcast, The Charlotte Observer’s Mike Kaye and Alex Zietlow debate Carolina’s biggest need entering the selection process.

Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan responds to a question during a pre-draft press conference at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, April 18, 2024. JEFF SINER/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Also, Kaye and Zietlow break down the weekend ahead from a long-term outlook. Which positions will the Panthers address? Who are the top prospects they could end up targeting? Kaye and Zietlow seek to answer those big questions.

Plus, Kaye offers his take on the ideal Day 2 slate for Carolina, as the squad prepares to select three times within the top 65 picks.