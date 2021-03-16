Carolina Panthers add OL depth, but risk losing momentum for promising young DL

Tim Weaver
·6 min read
Even after some slick salary cap moves, the Carolina Panthers plan to be “really targeted” in this year’s free agent market. Both general manager Scott Fitterer and head coach Matt Rhule used the phrase in last week’s press conferences. On day one of the NFL’s legal tampering period they certainly delivered on that promise.

While there’s still plenty of time and cap space remaining, for now the target appears to be about one thing: adding offensive line “depth” without spending much money. Let’s review what the team got up to on Monday during the first unofficial day of 2021 free agency.

Signing: iOL Pat Elflein - 3 years, $13.5 million

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The first news of the day was reported by Adam Schefter at ESPN, who confirmed with his agent that former Vikings third-round pick Pat Elflein intends to sign a three-year, $13.5 million deal with $6 million guaranteed. https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1371499404285390849 On the surface, there's some stuff to like about this signing. The Panthers get a relatively young player (Elflein is just 26) who can play multiple positions along the offensive line. Given the team's depth issues on the interior right now it makes sense to add a guy who can play either guard spot and eventually take over at center when Matt Paradis leaves. $13.6 million isn't a ton of money, either - and less than half of that is guaranteed, so it's not like they used half their cap space on someone we project as a starting left guard for now. All that said, this being the first move of the year is a bit disappointing. While he meets some of Carolina's needs on the surface, the details are less encouraging. The Panthers will be Elflein's third team in the NFL since he was drafted in 2017 and his pressure rate allowed has gone up every year. https://twitter.com/PFF_Panthers/status/1371503554037436418 Pro Football Focus also only gave Elflein a 48.8 overall grade in 2020. At the end of the day, there's just not much to celebrate here. Touchdown Wire gave the Panthers a C+ for this signing and we wouldn't argue for anything higher. Some other far better offensive linemen changed teams yesterday, including the league's best center Corey Linsley. who signed with the Chargers, earning an A grade. Bottom line, Elflein does help up front but only as a body and guard is a relatively easy hole to fill. Carolina could have gotten a much more impactful player and still signed Elflein a few days later.

Signed: OT Cameron Erving - 2 years, $10 million

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Next, the Panthers went back to the well for cheap offensive linemen who can line up at multiple positions. Carolina has agreed to a two-year deal with swing tackle Cameron Irving, worth $10 million with $8 million guaranteed. https://twitter.com/josephperson/status/1371513091461148679 Like Elflein, Erving offers positional flexibility and he's only 28 years old. Also like Elflein, he's not very good. Originally a first-round pick by the Browns in the 2015 NFL draft, Erving has been working to shed a "bust" label the last few years and not having much success at it. While he's played almost every offensive line spot, he hasn't been able to stick at any one of them or with any team. He's only started 47 of his 75 career games and Carolina will be the fourth team he suits up for since getting drafted. Touchdown Wire gave this one a "D" grade, which might be too generous considering that 80% of his salary is guaranteed after he suffered two knee injuries last season. According to PFF, Erving has allowed 16 sacks, 27 QB hits, and 95 hurries so far and has drawn 39 flags. They graded him out at 58.0 last season before he went on IR. If the plan really is to let Erving compete for the starting left tackle spot, Panthers fans have cause for concern.

Released: WR Amara Darboh

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

To make room for Erving and Elflein on the roster, the Panthers had to let a couple of players ago. The first of them was 6-foot-2 wide receiver Amara Darboh, who spent the last few weeks of the 2020 season on Carolina's practice squad. https://twitter.com/daringantt/status/1371561968587313156 Cutting Darboh was no big deal. He hasn't played in a real game since his rookie season with the Seahawks back in 2017 and was unlikely to stick around in Charlotte, even on the practice squad. Letting him go to add more offensive line depth is no great loss.

Released: DT Zach Kerr

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The other cut hurt a bit, though. Defensive tackle Zach Kerr broke the news himself on Twitter that he wouldn't be returning for the 2021 season. He did it in typically classy fashion, keeping some healthy perspective. https://twitter.com/ZachKerr92/status/1371587046951763970 This was a strange flex by the Panthers. Kerr was thrust into a more prominent role last year after the season-ending shoulder surgery for starting DT Kawann Short. While Kerr was only on the field for 37% of the team's defensive snaps he played quite well, totaling two sacks, nine quarterback hits, 13 pressures and no missed tackles. We were expecting Kerr to start on the interior next to Derrick Brown in 2021. Even more confusing, the move barely helped the Panthers' salary cap situation. Kerr's cap number for this year was only $1,545,000 and releasing him saved less than $1.3 million. Consider us confused by this decision when there were a dozen other less important players who could have been cut to make room for the new OL.

No plan to tender: DL Efe Obada

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Kerr's release was made all the more frustrating by the last news item of the day, broken by Josh Klein and Joe Person in the evening. Apparently, the Panthers don't plan to tender defensive lineman Efe Obada. Person says Obada believes he's worth more than the team does. https://twitter.com/josephperson/status/1371614875613597700 Obada came into the league as part of the International Pathway program, so his salaries have been extremely low thus far in his career. That made sense his first few years in the league as Obada rarely got on the field. He had a much larger role in 2020, though. Normally Obada played exclusively on the edge but last season he also saw some action on the interior, where he thrived. Obada also developed as a pass rusher and finished the year with 5.5 sacks, 15 QB hits and 21 pressures. Especially with Kerr and Kawann Short already leaving, it would make sense to try to retain a guy like Obada. That said, he deserves a chance to earn his fair market value. If Obada does leave, the Panthers will be down three defensive linemen since last season ended. To keep the unit trending in the right direction they'll need to make up for that. [vertical-gallery id=634755] [vertical-gallery id=634763]

