Carolina Panthers acquire Stephon Gilmore from New England Patriots

Defensive back Stephon Gilmore has found a new home … quickly.

The Carolina Panthers announced Wednesday they have acquired Gilmore from the New England Patriots for a 2023 sixth-round pick.

Per the Panthers:

The 31-year-old Rock Hill native adds some stability and credibility to their secondary, which has been hit hard by injuries this season.

Gilmore was named Associated Press NFL defensive player of the year in 2019, and was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2018 and 2019.

Originally a first-round pick of the Bills in 2012, Gilmore signed a five-year, $65 million deal with the Patriots in 2017.

Gilmore and New England were unable to reach a deal on a renegotiated contract and earlier Wednesday it was announced the Patriots planned to move on from the elite DB.