Carolina Panthers: 7 potential non-QB trade targets ahead of 2021 free agency

Panthers owner David Tepper is tired of losing and ready to make a serious splash this offseason. Most likely that will come in the form of trading for a new franchise quarterback, whether it’s dealing a ton of draft capital for someone like Deshaun Watson or Russell Wilson or moving up from No. 8 overall to select one of the top-four QB prospects in this class.

This team is more than just one starting quarterback away from being a contender, though. With that in mind, here are several potential trade targets for GM Scott Fitterer to consider who don’t play QB.

Raiders OT Trent Brown - 27

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After quarterback, the most important position the Panthers need to address before next season is left tackle. Their current starter - the 32-year old Russell Okung - has missed 19 games the last two seasons and is about to become a free agent, so starting over at this spot with someone younger is the right idea. If they don't feel confident they can land a franchise left tackle in the draft (especially if they have to deal the No. 8 pick) then trading for an established OT is the way to go. According to Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are shopping Brown (6-foot-8, 380 pounds), who has played most of his NFL career at right tackle. However, he spent the 2018 season at left tackle when he was with the Patriots, so he has prior experience on the blindside. Brown missed most of last year due to a pectoral injury, but when healthy he's a high-level starting tackle.

Ravens OT Orlando Brown Jr. - 24

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

As long as the Panthers are in the market for a new left tackle, they might as well swing for the fences. Trent Williams of the 49ers is the top player at this position and is about to become a free agent. However, one could argue that Brown is an even better option as he's eight years younger. Like Trent Brown, Orlando Brown has spent most of his pro career at right tackle. He started at left tackle last season after an injury to Ronnie Stanley, though. Now Brown insists on staying at that spot and Baltimore is reportedly working on finding a trade partner for him, though it is early in the process. Brown would not come cheap, though. First, it would take at least a first-round pick to land him in a trade, then the team that deals for him would have to sign him to a new long-term deal soon as his contract expires after this coming season.

Eagles G Brandon Brooks - 31

Jerry Habraken, Delaware News Journal

Carolina could also use some reinforcements on the interior with so many of their OL about to become free agents. Both starting guards Chris Reed and John Miller will hit the market next week, as will several interior backups. Acquiring a lineman of Brooks' caliber could help make up for a lot of losses on the Panthers' depth chart. Even though he missed the entire 2020 season due to a torn Achilles, he's one of the best guards in the NFL when he's healthy and he hadn't missed a game the previous three years. Unfortunately, Brooks' contract is a bit of an albatross, which is probably why the Eagles would be willing to move him in the first place.

Eagles TE Zach Ertz - 30

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Brooks isn't the only Philadelphia player who's likely to be moved the next few weeks. Carolina has a connection with their front office via Patrick Stewart, so exploring who could be on their trade block is an angle that's worth some real thought. The Panthers desperately need some help at tight end and Ertz is by far the best one that's going to be available this year. Even if 2021's top tight end prospect - Kyle Pitts of Florida - winds up surpassing Ertz some day, Carolina can't afford to pick him in the top 10 in any case, whereas dealing for Ertz might only cost a late second or third-rounder. At this point Ertz is past his prime. However, he'd still be an extremely productive receiver in the right offense. Ertz (6-foot-5, 250 pounds) would instantly help turn around this team's issues in the red zone. He's caught 36 touchdowns in his career (117 games) to date.

Browns TE David Njoku - 24

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

A lot of teams are going to be in on trading for Ertz, though. A more realistic target is David Njoku of the Browns, who's also six years younger and would only cost about half as much for the 2021 season. Njoku (6-foot-4, 246 pounds) has flashed often enough in Cleveland to believe he can live up to his status as a former first-round draft pick. In 49 games, he's caught 112 passes, totaling 1,279 yards and 11 touchdowns. There's a reason why he'll be far cheaper than Ertz, though. Njoku's career catch rate is just under 60%, a bit concerning for a tight end. His drop rate appears to be trending in the right direction, at least.

Saints LB Kwon Alexander - 26

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

On the other side of the ball the Panthers could still use a long-term answer to their middle linebacker question. Kwon Alexander (6-foot-1, 227 pounds) may be far from a perfect solution, but keep in mind that this team's options are pretty limited at this spot. After bombing in 2020 Tahir Whitehead won't be back next season and Jermaine Carter Jr. only has one year left on his rookie contract. In free agency, Alexander's former teammate Lavonte David is the only really interesting option and it's unlikely the Bucs will let him walk. Unless they're confident they can get a respectable option somewhere in the middle rounds of the draft then dealing for someone like Alexander may be their best hope of getting an upgrade this year. His cap numbers the next two years are both over $13 million, which isn't ideal - especially since the Panthers already have so much tied up with Shaq Thompson. That said, Alexander would plug a pretty significant hole in the middle of the defense.

Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore - 30

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Even if Carolina gets a massive upgrade at middle linebacker it won't help their defense much unless they find a way to stop the bleeding on the back end. Donte Jackson is the only respectable outside cornerback on the roster who played at a consistent level all season. Rasul Douglas struggled awful in the second half and Troy Pride Jr. had a relatively brutal rookie season. Considering that, corner should be at the top of Fitterer's list on defense. Picking one of the draft's young, lanky corner prospects in round two or three is probably the right move. However, any time a former Defensive Player of the Year might get dealt he's worth at least kicking the tires for. Gilmore (6-foot-1, 202 pounds) had an "off" 2020 campaign compared to the year before and he still only allowed one touchdown, a 75.7 passer rating and a 57.1% completion rate. According to Pro Football Focus, he's been their highest-graded cornerback since the 2017 season, so there's no better potential upgrade in the game. [vertical-gallery id=634548]

