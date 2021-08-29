Carolina Panthers 53-man roster projection: Final cuts edition

Bloody Tuesday is upon us and the Carolina Panthers have some cleaning up to do. So who stays and who goes as they cut down their personnel before that 4 p.m. ET deadline in a few days?

Here are our projections for the team’s initial 53-man roster for the 2021 regular season.

Quarterbacks (3)

In: Sam Darnold, P.J. Walker, Will Grier The preference at the backup spot behind Darnold has always been clear. Walker is and always has been this staff's favorite over Grier. He's their guy and Grier is still an unproven third-round pick from the previous regime. He does, though, keep himself on the roster after a preseason where he didn't do much to deserve an ousting.

Running backs (4)

In: Christian McCaffrey, Chuba Hubbard, Spencer Brown, Trenton Cannon Out: Reggie Bonnafon, Rodney Smith Given his versatility, Cannon is the key. His abilities as a kick returner and, now, receiver, lands him a spot over the field. That leaves us with Brown, Bonnafon and Smith. While Bonnafon is the reigning, defending option, Brown knocks him off after a nice outing this past Friday night. Plus, he's healthy. Reggie, unfortunately, is not and could start back up on the practice squad.

Fullback (1)

In: Giovanni Ricci Sometimes, you must learn how to adapt. Ricci has done exactly that. The 6-foot-3, 240-pounder made himself more valuable by transitioning from tight end to fullback. While he's now playing in what's considered a dying breed, Ricci has given the personnel some wiggle room as he can play from either spot if needed.

Wide receivers (5)

In: DJ Moore, Robby Anderson, Terrace Marshall Jr., David Moore, Brandon Zylstra Out: Shi Smith (IR), Keith Kirkwood, Omar Bayless, C.J. Saunders Five receivers may be a notch lower than some would expect, but the aforementioned Cannon gives them some flexibility. Cannon, who has been listed as a wideout on the depth chart, can work as an emergency option if needed. Plus, there won't be a ton of targets to go around anyway with McCaffrey, Moore, Anderson and Marshall Jr. needing to eat every week. Zlystra nabs the final spot over Kirkwood, Bayless and Saunders for his seniority and special teams abilities. The impressive rookie Smith will likely start the season on the sidelines and could be put on the shelf for a bit.

Tight ends (3)

In: Dan Arnold, Ian Thomas, Tommy Tremble Out: Colin Thompson, Stephen Sullivan No shockers here. Unless Thomas had completely botched his summer, he was likely going to find his way onboard for what very may well be his final chance to prove himself in Carolina. And he didn't mess it up, earning a jersey alongside Arnold and the third-rounder Tremble.

Offensive line (9)

In: Cameron Erving, Pat Elflein, Matt Paradis, John Miller, Taylor Moton, Trent Scott, Brady Christensen, Dennis Daley, Deonte Brown Out: Sam Tecklenburg, Mike Horton, Aaron Monteiro Pretty easy peasy here as well. In fact, this may be one of the easier groups to forecast, as unimpressive as it is. Head coach Matt Rhule made it simpler when he told reporters on Saturday that his starting line would be the very same bunch he rolled out in the preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Defensive line (9)

In: Brian Burns, Derrick Brown, DaQuan Jones, Morgan Fox, Yetur Gross-Matos, Daviyon Nixon, Bravvion Roy, Marquis Haynes, Christian Miller Out: Phil Hoskins, Frank Herron Defensive coordinator Phil Snow is going to have quite the toy box to play with this upcoming season. This line is going to have speed, speed and some more speed. Miller squeaks in our projection for his quickness, versatility and as an additional option in this rotation, which should be a major strength for the team in 2021.

Linebackers (6)

In: Shaq Thompson, Jermaine Carter Jr., Haason Reddick, Frankie Luvu, Julian Stanford, Clay Johnston Out: Josh Bynes The Panthers are hurting for some depth at linebacker, but there's nothing really of note here. Stanford and Johnston beat out Bynes for their familiarity with the coaching staff and special teams prowess. We can't, additionally, go without mentioning the growing legend that is Luvu. He gives the group at least a little insurance behind the starting trio after a fantastic preseason.

Defensive backs (10)

In: Donte Jackson, Jaycee Horn, Jeremy Chinn, Juston Burris, Rashaan Melvin, Keith Taylor, Myles Hartsfield, Stantley Thomas-Oliver III, Sam Franklin, Sean Chandler Out: A.J. Bouye (suspension), Kenny Robinson, Jalen Julius The secondary really came down to the safety position. Here, we had a three-way battle for two spots, with Franklin and Chandler winning out. Franklin, 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, is a talent worth investing in, while Chandler has made a handful of splash plays during preseason play. That leaves out the 2020 fifth-rounder in Robinson, who could land on the practice squad. And for a little housekeeping, Bouye will obviously return to the roster after he serves the remaining two games of his suspension. That'll potentially put fellow corner Thomas-Oliver on the chopping block.

Specialists (3)

In: Ryan Santoso, Joseph Charlton, J.J. Jansen Out: Thomas Fletcher Although Carolina spent a sixth-round pick on the long snapper (a sixth-round pick . . . on a long snapper . . . ), Fletcher hasn't done enough to knock Jansen off his spot. Jansen is currently the longest-tenured Panther, having been with the organization since 2009. Santoso and Charlton, as the only two remaining legs at the kicker and punter positions, stick on. Don't, however, count out another possible move at kicker, as general manager Scott Fitterer can regain that seventh-rounder he sent the New York Giants if Santoso does not play in at least two games. [vertical-gallery id=639778]

