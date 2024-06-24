Carolina Panthers’ 53-man roster projection: How many offensive playmakers will they keep?

The Carolina Panthers still have plenty of time to figure out their 53-man roster for a Week 1 matchup with the New Orleans Saints. And evaluating the depth chart following each major milestone of the offseason can help identify strengths, weaknesses and notable competitions ahead of final cuts.

With general manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales favoring heavy competition in their first offseason together, it’s never too early to figure out what a team needs to fix, and perhaps, which positions have a surplus of roster-worthy talent.

So, with the offseason program now completed, The Charlotte Observer is projecting what the 53-man roster will look like as the squad gets ready for the real competitions of training camp and the preseason.

Here is our first 53-man roster projection of the offseason, with the number of players at the position and cumulative roster total in parenthesis:

Quarterback (2, 2)

Bryce Young, Andy Dalton

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a pass during minicamp practice in Charlotte, NC on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

While the Panthers are likely to keep a third quarterback on the practice squad, Young and Dalton will be the active members of the position group this year — barring injury. Young and Dalton work well together and neither has any qualms about their respective roles.

Jack Plummer, an undrafted rookie, will look to prove he’s worth stashing on the practice squad instead of a signal-caller from elsewhere. Canales previously mentioned that he’d prefer an experienced third quarterback on the practice squad, but the Panthers have yet to add that proven arm to the group as of now.

Running back (4, 6)

Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders, Jonathon Brooks, Raheem Blackshear

Panthers running back Miles Sanders, far right, looks for a break in the line during the game against the Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 16, 2023.

Hubbard is entering an important contract year after breaking out in 2023. He will compete with Sanders for starting reps and for now, should be favored in that battle. The Panthers selected Brooks in the second round of this year’s draft, but he is coming off ACL surgery. The Panthers will bring Brooks along slowly as he recovers from injury while Hubbard and Sanders presumably lead the group.

Blackshear is a dynamic kick returner, and his special teams prowess gives him a leg up on the rest of the room. While Rashaad Penny has a background with most of the offensive staff, his history of injuries and lack of special teams upside — despite some kick returner experience — make him likely to be a summer departure if Sanders bounces back from a bad first year in Carolina.

Wide receiver (5, 11)

Diontae Johnson, Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette, Jonathan Mingo, Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Panthers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (5) runs the ball for a special teams exercise during minicamp practice in Charlotte, NC on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

Johnson, Thielen and Legette — this year’s first-round pick — are locks to make the team. Johnson and Legette should man the outside receiver spots regularly, while Thielen should maintain his role as the team’s primary slot receiver. However, it’s fair to expect all three to move around the formation as Canales looks to be creative with his pass-catchers.

Mingo, last year’s second-round pick, should be given a long look this summer. If Mingo can step up quickly, he should be the first receiver off the bench. Smith-Marsette flashed as a gadget weapon and returned a punt for a touchdown last year. And this spring, Smith-Marsette shined on offense, and he seems to be the type of versatile playmaker that Canales likes to use.

Terrace Marshall, according to Canales, had a strong spring after demanding a trade last year. This writer isn’t convinced Marshall offers enough special teams upside to keep him as the fourth or fifth wide receiver, especially with Mingo likely to see his second season in Carolina. The Panthers would gain $1.44 million by cutting or trading Marshall.

While Jalen Coker is an undrafted rookie who has a lot of support from the internet scouting community, he seems more likely to be a practice-squad holdover heading into training camp.

Tight end (4, 15)

Tommy Tremble, Ian Thomas, Ja’Tavion Sanders, Stephen Sullivan

Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble (82) collides with Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) during the game at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

Tremble and Thomas earned praise throughout the offseason program. They both offer notable blocking talent, and Tremble has shown that he can be a versatile player as a pass catcher.

Sanders is an X factor, as his development within the offense will be worth monitoring all summer. While he isn’t known as being a traditional tight end, Sanders has the playmaking upside to be used right away, even if he initial takes a backseat to Tremble and Thomas.

Stephen Sullivan and Jordan Matthews are both solid pass-catchers and special teams helpers, and they are battling for the fourth and final spot at tight end, if the Panthers choose to go heavy at the position. Sullivan is younger and has a background with the head coach, the offensive coordinator and his position coach. Matthews belongs but is likely more of a practice-squad holdover.

Offensive line (9, 24)

Ikem Ekwonu, Damien Lewis, Austin Corbett, Robert Hunt, Taylor Moton, Yosh Nijman, Brady Christensen, Cade Mays, Ricky Lee

Carolina Panthers guard Robert Hunt, left, waits for drills to resume during the team’s OTA practice on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

The Panthers appear to have a starting offensive line set with Ekwonu, Lewis, Corbett, Hunt and Moton lining up in front of Young this offseason. Corbett’s conversion from guard to center has gone well, but the real test will come during training camp and preseason when the trenches become more physical.

Behind the starting group is a second-team unit with plenty of versatility. While Nijman didn’t take part in drills during the offseason program, he’s versatile and experienced and is paid quite well.

Christensen, the former starting left guard, can play all five positions and should be the first interior lineman off the bench. Mays, like Christensen, can play center, guard and tackle, so he’s worth stashing on his rookie contract. Lee has upside at tackle and played on special teams last season.

Chandler Zavala would be a controversial cut after his fourth-round selection last year by the previous regime. But with two high-priced guards added to the fold, and multiple versatile linemen working with the second-team line, it’s hard to see where Zavala fits after an unlucky rookie season. J.D. DiRenzo and Nash Jensen seem like logical stash players on the practice squad, making the possibility of losing Zavala to the waiver wire somewhat digestible.

Defensive line (6, 30)

Derrick Brown, Shy Tuttle, A’Shawn Robinson, Nick Thurman, LaBryan Ray, Jaden Crumedy

Carolina Panthers defensive end A’Shawn Robinson, left, watches his teammates run through a drill during the team’s voluntary minicamp practice on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

The free-agent signing of Robinson appears to be a big one. With Robinson in the fold, the Panthers can prevent runners from avoiding Brown’s side of the field, which should greatly improve the run defense (with Tuttle at nose tackle.)

Thurman impressed the front office and coaching staff last season as a late addition to the training camp roster. He is likely to be a top backup this summer.

Crumedy, this year’s sixth-round pick, should receive the benefit of being handpicked by this regime in April. Ray also appears to be a favorite of the returning defensive staff.

Outside linebacker (5, 35)

Jadeveon Clowney, D.J. Wonnum, K’Lavon Chaisson, D.J. Johnson, Cam Gill

PUP: Amare Barno (ACL)

Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney during the voluntary minicamp practice on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Clowney and Wonnum are expected to be the starting edge rushers this year. Wonnum was sidelined for the offseason program as he recovered from quad surgery. There is also the possibility that Wonnum could begin the summer on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. That said, Wonnum should be ready to contribute opposite Clowney at some point.

Beyond that starting duo, the group is underwhelming.

K’Lavon Chaisson was brought in as a free-agent flier, but his contract is easy to get out of if he doesn’t live up to expectations. It’s also worth noting that Chaisson could be the victim of his career longevity in a competition. Vested veterans — players with four or more accrued seasons, like Chaisson — have their base salaries guaranteed if they are on the Week 1 roster. That guarantee can sometimes work against depth players with experience.

Barno, who is coming off an ACL injury, appears to be a viable candidate for the PUP list, which could be to Gill’s benefit. Gill could make the squad as a key special teams piece and rotational role player.

Johnson is entering his second season with the Panthers. Last year’s third-round pick figures to be a run-stopping role player on the depth chart. Look for Eku Leota to be a Week 1 holdover on the practice squad, much like he was last season.

Inside linebacker (4, 39)

Shaq Thompson, Josey Jewell, Trevin Wallace, Michael Barrett

Carolina Panthers linebacker Josey Jewell, center, waits along the sideline for drills to resume at the team’s voluntary minicamp practice on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Thompson and Jewell will lead the position room this season as veteran starters. Wallace, the team’s third-round pick, is likely to be the primary backup for both defenders. While Thompson and Jewell are likely to play a lot this season, look for Wallace to carve out a sub-package role relatively quickly.

After those three players, the position depth chart is a toss up. Barrett — this year’s seventh-round pick — will battle Claudin Cherelus, Tae Davis and Chandler Wooten for the fourth and likely final spot.

Despite Barrett’s draft pedigree, he seemingly has an uphill battle to earn a spot. Cherelus and Davis are special teams standouts, while Wooten has made strides on defense when healthy. For now, Barrett will get the benefit of the doubt as a draft pick, but Wooten, Cherelus and Davis are likely on better or even ground entering camp.

Cornerback (6, 45)

Jaycee Horn, Dane Jackson, Troy Hill, Dicaprio Bootle, Chau Smith-Wade, D’Shawn Jamison

Carolina Panthers cornerback Dane Jackson, right, runs through a drill during the team’s voluntary minicamp practice on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

Horn’s history of injuries could push the Panthers to stack their secondary with a lot of bodies. Jackson is the likely No. 2 corner, barring a summer signing of Stephon Gilmore or another noteworthy veteran defensive back. Hill will man the slot and play on the outside on occasion as well.

From there, the Panthers should have a second platoon that mostly features upside players with special teams skills.

Bootle had standout moments on defense and special teams last year, and he has earned regular praise from the defensive staff since his arrival in town. Jamison has special teams upside as both a returner and cover man, and he and Bootle would make sense as the primary backups on the boundaries.

Smith-Wade — the team’s fifth-round pick — has the versatility to play outside and inside, and he is learning the nickel position to play the position at the next level.

Safety (5, 50)

Xavier Woods, Jordan Fuller, Nick Scott, Sam Franklin, Alex Cook

Carolina Panthers safety Jordan Fuller, center, slaps hands with his teammates as they prepare to begin drills during a voluntary minicamp practice on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Woods and Fuller will start in the secondary this year. Woods had a standout year last season under the guidance of defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, and Fuller has a detailed background with the play-caller from their time together in Los Angeles with the Rams.

Nick Scott was brought in this offseason to be the primary backup at safety and his special teams prowess gives him extra value. Cook excelled with an occasional role on defense last season, and he could complement Scott on the second unit.

Franklin was a special teams standout throughout his first four seasons with the Panthers. He is likely to be a leader on special teams this year under new coordinator Tracy Smith.

With a jam-packed safety group, last year’s fifth-round pick, Jammie Robinson, could be slighted in a numbers game. If that’s the case, Robinson would likely to be targeted on the waiver wire.

Special teams (3, 53)

JJ Jansen, Johnny Hekker, Eddy Piñeiro

Carolina Panthers long snapper JJ Jansen warms up on the sideline during first half action against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. Jansen tied former kicker John Kasey for most games played at 221 in franchise history.

While the optics of Piñeiro’s offseason program absence weren’t particularly flattering, the veteran kicker has been among the most reliable specialists in the league over the past two years. It’ll take quite a bit to move on from Piñeiro, especially after he returned to practice for mandatory minicamp. Jansen and Hekker are locked in to partner for a third consecutive season.

Undrafted rookie kicker Harrison Mevis had a strong spring, but the real test for him will come in training camp and the preseason. He will need a notable performance to unseat Piñeiro.

Projected practice squad (17)

QB Jack Plummer, RB Jaden Shirden, WR Jalen Coker, TE Jordan Matthews, WR David Moore, G Nash Jensen, OT J.D. DiRenzo, C Andrew Raym, ILB Chandler Wooten, DT Popo Aumavae, OLB Luiji Vilain, ILB Tae Davis, ILB Claudin Cherelus, CB Willie Drew, CB/S Jammie Robinson, S Demani Richardson and NT Junior Aho (international exemption).