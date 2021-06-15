Carolina Panthers: 4 questions for their defense going into 2021

The Carolina Panthers begin their mandatory minicamp today, the final portion of their offseason schedule before the summer break. On paper, they look better than last season. However, this team is still a work in progress.

Here are four questions we have about the defense going into 2021.

Can the pass rush build on their 2020 momentum?

This team only tallied 29 sacks last season, tied with the Falcons for 24th in the NFL. That might lead one to believe they have a weak pass rush, but that number is misleading. For one thing, sacks are notoriously fickle and often vary wildly from year to year. More importantly, the Panthers' pass rush came on strong down the stretch in 2020, a positive indicator for how they'll perform this year. The best example was the matchup against the Packers, when they effectively swarmed Aaron Rodgers and shut him down - holding the eventual league MVP to just 143 passing yards while racking up five sacks. It was a breakout game for rookie DT Derrick Brown, who had two. If Brown picks up where he left off and Yetur Gross-Matos has better luck with his health, a huge boost in production is possible. They've also added Haason Reddick to the mix, who posted 12.5 sacks last season. Even if Reddick can't repeat that stat, his presence makes this a more potent unit overall, which is critical. Strong pass-rushing teams like Tampa last year benefit from a cumulative effect - the more weapons a defense has up front, the easier it us for any one of them to get to the QB. If the Panthers can get that kind of dynamic going, it will help burgeoning superstar Brian Burns unleash his awesome potential.

Are they really ready for more man defense?

Effective defense is a two-way street and the front-seven certainly has to do their part. That said, the best way for this group to improve will be getting more consistent coverage on the back end. Part of that will come down to new pieces like first-round pick Jaycee Horn living up to the hype. Horn will be starting Week 1 opposite Donte Jackson and likely cover the other team's top receiver. Even with Julio Jones mercifully out of the division, that's a daunting prospect for a rookie DB in the NFC South. He will still have to contend with the likes of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, Michael Thomas and Calvin Ridley. Even if Horn is a lock-down corner right away, that doesn't necessarily mean the Panthers can effectively play more man defense. After all, Horn is only one guy and somebody else will have to cover freakish, mismatch-creating athletes like Kyle Pitts, Rob Gronkowski and Alvin Kamara. The big question is determining just how much man coverage this unit can handle. Matt Patricia's Lions were an excellent example of what can happen when teams stubbornly stick with man without the right personnel. Defensive coordinator Phil Snow might have to adjust fast depending on the results.

What's the right combination at cornerback?

Yesterday we learned from the Athletic's reporting that the Panthers told veteran cornerback A.J. Bouye he's needed at nickel back. While he seems invigorated by the challenge, Bouye has spent pretty much his entire career in the NFL on the outside, which makes this an interesting decision. Bouye will miss the first two games of the year due to a PED suspension, which gives Snow a chance to evaluate other options in the slot. That could be critical if Bouye winds up struggling inside when he joins the lineup. From where we're sitting, the best option to cover the slot currently on the roster is Donte Jackson, whose aggressive instincts and athleticism have served him well outside. However, Jackson's size has been an issue at times and he might thrive with a chance to play the nickel spot. Flipping Jackson and Bouye's roles might be the answer. Whatever Snow decides, the important thing is to keep tinkering until he finds a combination that works.

Who takes Tre Boston's former spot?

Last but certainly not least, Carolina's defense has one more huge personnel need to fill: that being the gigantic hole at free safety left behind by Tre Boston's inexplicable release. For most of the offseason, there's been no true free safety on the roster. That may change this week, though. According to Pro Football Talk, the team has invited Ha Ha Clinton-Dix for a minicamp tryout. At this stage of his career (96 regular season games played), Clinton-Dix is far from a perfect solution, but he's definitely a better choice than Juston Burris, Kenny Robinson and the other contenders to take over at this position. In any case, rolling into Week 1 with the current group seems like a disaster waiting to happen. If Clinton-Dix isn't the answer, other notable free agents worth considering include Malik Hooker and Earl Thomas. [vertical-gallery id=637182]

