Carolina Panthers: 3 reasons for pessimism as training camp begins

The Carolina Panthers look better on paper than they did last year. That’s one of the reasons we’re projecting a 9-8 record for the 2021 season. Yesterday, we listed four reasons for optimism heading into training camp, including the return of the best running back in the NFL.

Today, we’ll focus more on realism and examine three reasons to be pessimistic about this coming season.

Inexperience might be an issue

Carolina has one of the youngest rosters in the NFL this year - tied with Minnesota for the second-youngest, to be exact. The Panthers did sign a couple seasoned veterans this offseason, including cornerback A.J. Bouye and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones. However, there's a great deal of inexperience across the board. Their starting quarterback Sam Darnold is just 24 years old and has three seasons under his belt as a starter, a couple of which were spent with one of the worst coaches in the league. There are only four players on the roster over the age of 30, and one of them is long snapper J.J. Jansen, who might be losing his spot to a rookie. While it's good to have young talents as your cornerstone pieces, this team's overall lack of experience could be problematic against competitors like the Buccaneers, who are loaded with long-time veterans.

The offensive line is extremely thin

Taylor Moton is one of the finest right tackles in the league and just earned a big payday that locked him in for the next five years. Unfortunately, the rest of the offensive line can be described as shaky at best. Center Matt Paradis had a decent 2020 season after bombing the year before, but he has yet to return to his pre-injury Denver Broncos-level of play. John Miller should be serviceable enough at right guard. However, he's a far cry from Trai Turner in his prime. Left guard could go to Pat Elflein, who has struggled since his rookie season. Meanwhile, the frontrunner to start at left tackle has been the lowest graded offensive lineman in the NFL by PFF over the last three years. Add it all up, and this looks like the weakest position group for the Panthers this season. That's going to spell trouble for QB Sam Darnold as he attempts to bring his game to the next level.

The void at free safety

Tre Boston

On the other side of the ball, the Panthers only have one glaring weakness. Their defensive line looks stout, their linebacker corps is deeper than in 2020 and their cornerback group should be much-improved after getting some serious reinforcements both in free agency and from the NFL draft. All of this might be spoiled if GM Scott Fitter can't find a way to fill the void at free safety left behind by Tre Boston's release. The candidates currently on the roster are all imperfect in some way. Unless they pull off a late trade or sign a more proven commodity, this could turn into a serious leak on the back end of an otherwise promising defense.

