Carolina Panthers 2021 training camp: 6 players who need to stand out at Wofford

The Carolina Panthers will report to training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC one week from today. They have a young team heading into the 2021 season, which should make for some very interesting position battles.

Here are six players who will need to stand out at camp this year.

QB P.J. Walker

(AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Sam Darnold is locked in as Carolina's new starting quarterback. There's much less certainty behind him on the depth chart, though. Last year, P.J. Walker and Will Grier competed for the No. 2 spot behind Teddy Bridgewater. That battle lasted well into the regular season. Eventually Walker beat out Grier, earning one start against the Lions when Bridgewater was injured. Walker looked like a superstar in the XFL. However, he had much less success on the field last season. He finished the year with one touchdown, five interceptions and a gruesome 45.8 passer rating. Walker will need to show improvement at camp, otherwise his QB2 position could be at risk, whether it be from Grier or a more experienced free agent.

WR David Moore

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Every offseason, teams sign free agents that turn out to be total busts. Last year, the Panthers signed wide receiver Seth Roberts to a one-year deal despite not showing much in his previous stop in Baltimore. That move turned bad fast. Roberts caught four passes before he was cut in October. David Moore might follow a similar path if he doesn't break out at camp. Moore had decent production for a WR3 in Seattle, but his film was unimpressive. The Panthers have also added a couple younger receivers since Moore was signed, investing draft picks in LSU's Terrace Marshall Jr. and South Carolina's Shi Smith. Moore will have to prove he's a better option, otherwise playing time will be hard to come by.

TE Ian Thomas

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Tight end was the weakest position for the Panthers last season and Ian Thomas may be under more pressure to perform this summer than any other player on the roster. In three years, he's totaled just 72 receptions, 614 yards and four touchdowns while posting a rough 65.5% catch rate. Thomas has to prove he can contribute in the passing game, otherwise he's almost guaranteed to lose his TE1 spot to free agent pickup Dan Arnold. If he doesn't impress more than third-round pick Tommy Tremble, Thomas may actually be in danger of being cut before the regular season begins.

OT Cameron Erving

(Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Left tackle is once again a major question mark for Carolina's offense. Last year's starter Russell Okung remains a free agent and the only notable veteran they've brought in since is Cameron Erving. Erving hasn't been participating yet this offseason due to an injury, but he expects to be the frontrunner at this position once camp begins. He might be by default, but his history thus far in the NFL doesn't exactly inspire a lot of confidence. Erving's questionable contract makes him uncuttable. It won't save him from losing the left tackle competition to someone like Greg Little or Trent Scott if he continues to struggle, though.

DE Yetur Gross-Matos

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

While the Panthers' offensive line looks extremely shaky outside of Taylor Moton at right tackle, it's a different story on the other side of the line of scrimmage. The defensive line is this team's strongest position group and they are particularly deep along the edge. Yetur Gross-Matos showed plenty of promise when he was active in 2020. However, he missed a lot of time as a rookie due to injuries and COVID-19. He was only on the field for 36% of Carolina's defensive snaps. That could be troublesome for Gross-Matos as he competes for playing time with more experienced edge defenders like Haason Reddick, Marquis Haynes and Christian Miller, who's returning after opting out last season.

CB A.J. Bouye

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

No position saw more changes this offseason than cornerback. Jaycee Horn is the headliner. There's also several other new names to watch, including sixth-round pick Keith Taylor and veterans Rashaan Melvin and A.J. Bouye. Bouye's experience (100 regular season games) makes him the elder statesman for this group. However, almost all of that experience has come as an outside corner. This season, Bouye faces a new challenge as he attempts to take over Corn Elder's former position in the slot. If Bouye has trouble during camp keeping up with the likes of Smith and Marshall, the Panthers may have to change direction fast and try someone else at nickel. [vertical-gallery id=637937]

