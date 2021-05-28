Carolina Panthers 2021 preseason schedule: Dates and times finalized
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Carolina Panthers and the rest of the NFL released their regular season schedule a few weeks ago. That included a couple preseason matchups, but the specifics for Carolina’s first game against the Indianapolis Colts had not yet been released. Now, we have all the information for that matchup so the entire 2021 preseason schedule is set.
Here are the dates and times for all three Panthers preseason games this year.
at Indianapolis Colts: Sunday, Aug. 15 - 1:00 p.m. ET
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
The Panthers begin their preseason slate with a road trip to Indy. While it has not yet been confirmed, Carolina is in talks with Indianapolis about holding a couple of joint practices ahead of this game. This offseason, the Colts lost Philip Rivers to retirement and traded for Carson Wentz, who is their projected starter. Odds are the Panthers defense will see more of second-year backup Jacob Eason in this matchup, though.
vs. Baltimore Ravens: Saturday, Aug. 21 - 7:00 p.m. ET
Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
The Panthers were supposed to face these Ravens last August before the 2020 preseason was canceled due to the pandemic. This second exhibition matchup will most likely serve that dress rehearsal game for teams this year. Baltimore finally got former MVP Lamar Jackson some help at wide receiver in the draft, selecting Minnesota's Rashod Bateman in round one followed by Oklahoma State's Tyllan Wallace in the fourth.
vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Friday, Aug. 27 - 7:30 p.m. ET
Karl Roster/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports
Tradition dictates that Carolina closes the preseason against Pittsburgh and the NFL is nothing if not married to tradition. This year is no exception to the rule, so the Panthers will host the Steelers at Bank of America Stadium before the final round of three roster cutdowns. [vertical-gallery id=636874]
1
1