Breaking News:

Full 2021 NFL schedule released: Check out the matchups all 18 weeks

Carolina Panthers 2021 NFL schedule

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Here is the 2021 NFL schedule for the Carolina Panthers. Week 1: vs. New York Jets Week 2: vs. New Orleans Saints Week 3: @ Houston Texans Week 4: @ Dallas Cowboys. Week 5: vs. Philadelphia Eagles Week 6: vs. Minnesota Vikings Week 7: @ New York Giants Week 8: @ Atlanta Falcons. Week 9: vs. New England Patriots Week 10: @ Arizona Cardinals Week 11: vs. Washington Week 12: @ Miami Dolphins Week 13: Bye. Week 14: vs. Atlanta Falcons Week 15: @ Buffalo Bills Week 16: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 17: @ New Orleans Saints Week 18: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Recommended Stories

  • US urged to expand ‘tool kit’ against cybercrime amid pipeline hack fallout

    ‘We must rethink our approach,’ acting chief of the agency charged with protecting federal networks said in Senate testimony Fuel prices are on the rise, due to a cyberattack on one of the top US fuel pipelines forced it to shut down. Photograph: C Neil Decrescenzo/Zuma Wire/Rex/Shutterstock The US must “rethink our approach to cybersecurity”, the acting chief of the agency charged with protecting federal networks told senators on Tuesday, as fallout from the Colonial pipeline ransomware attack saw panic-buying begin at some gas stations while the energy industry moved to shore up systems of supply. “As the pace and scale of cyber threats we face expands so must our response tool kit,” Brandon Wales, acting director of the Cybersecurity and Information Security Agency (Cisa), said in Senate testimony. “We need sustained investment to modernize and protect our most critical federal systems, as well as state and local governments, suffering under budget restraints and facing increasingly aggressive ransomware operators.” The Colonial pipeline network moves fuels including gasoline, diesel and jet fuel from the Gulf coast east. The ransomware attack against it was made public last week. On Friday, Colonial shut its 5,500-mile network in order to protect its systems. It has restarted some smaller lines. The FBI said DarkSide, a collective of cybercriminals, was responsible for the attack. A statement purporting to be from DarkSide said it aimed for financial rather than geopolitical gain. Wales said: “Threats and technology are advancing substantially. It’s not surprising that a criminal enterprise like this is going after increasingly important targets. We’ve seen this over the past two years.” DarkSide appears to have links to countries from the former Soviet Union. At the White House on Monday, Joe Biden said he would ask the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, to take action. “We have efforts under way with the FBI and DoJ to disrupt and prosecute ransomware criminals,” the US president added. On Tuesday, Moscow denied any involvement in the pipeline attack. “Russia has nothing to do with these hacker attacks, and had nothing to do with the previous hacker attacks,” Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for Putin, told reporters. “We categorically do not accept any accusations against us.” US environmental regulators issued an emergency fuel waiver, to help alleviate any gasoline shortages in mid-atlantic states. Panic buying has caused gas stations from Virginia to Louisiana to begin to run dry. One Washington DC-area fuel distributor told Bloomberg shortages were imminent. “It’s going to be catastrophic,” said John Patrick, chief operating officer of Liberty Petroleum in Chester, Maryland. “Governors should declare a state of emergency and ask people chasing tanker trucks to gas stations to stay home. School buses stay put.” Average retail gasoline prices touched $3 a gallon, their highest since late 2014, exacerbating fears of broader inflationary pressures on the economy. The Environmental Protection Agency said its rule waiver, which relaxes some standards usually applied to fuel, would run through 18 May for fuel sold in Washington DC, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia. On its website, the EPA says waivers “help ensure that an adequate supply of fuel is available, particularly for emergency vehicle needs”. Seeking to combat gasoline shortages, North Carolina has suspended restrictions on shipments. The attack has also forced Gulf coast refineries to scale back operations due to lack of storage space. Refiners had also booked at least five tankers to store gasoline, according to sources and shipping data. The tankers, booked by Marathon Petroleum, Valero Energy, Phillips 66 and PBF Energy, can hold around 350,000 tonnes of fuel. Two were booked for up to a month and three were provisional bookings that could be cancelled, according to data and shipbroking sources. Traders also booked several tankers to ship gasoline and diesel from Europe to the US east coast. French oil major Total SE and commodities trading houses Vitol and Trafigura each booked 90,000-tonne tankers to ship diesel on the transatlantic route, data showed, a relatively rare route as Europe consumes more diesel than it produces. Several Gulf coast refiners that rely on Colonial for shipments cut output. Total and Motiva Enterprises cut gasoline production at their refineries in Port Arthur, Texas, and Citgo Petroleum pared back at its plant in Lake Charles, Louisiana, sources said.

  • Carolina Panthers 2021 schedule released, includes Cam Newton’s return to Charlotte

    It will be the first time former Panthers quarterback has played at Bank of America Stadium since September 12, 2019.

  • Kerry: US weighs sanctions on China solar over forced labor

    The Biden administration is considering sanctions over China’s alleged use of forced labor in production of solar panels and other components in renewable energy, climate envoy John Kerry told lawmakers Wednesday. Kerry’s comments at the House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing sought to defuse one of the main arguments that congressional Republicans have cited against President Joe Biden’s push for a climate-friendly makeover of the U.S. economy: China's manufacturing dominance risks implicating buyers of Chinese-made solar panels, batteries and other green-energy tech in that country’s human rights abuses.

  • It’s time India stopped using plasma therapy for Covid-19

    A panicked frenzy for convalescent plasma is on despite increasing evidence to support that unchecked plasma use could be contributing to more virulent mutations of the novel coronavirus.

  • U.S. senator asks firms about sales of hard disk drives to Huawei

    A senior Republican U.S. senator on Tuesday asked the chief executives of Toshiba America Electronic Components, Seagate Technology, and Western Digital Corp if the companies are improperly supplying Huawei with foreign-produced hard disk drives. Senator Roger Wicker, the ranking member of the Commerce Committee, said a 2020 U.S. Commerce Department regulation sought to "tighten Huawei's ability to procure items that are the direct product of specified U.S. technology or software, such as hard disk drives."

  • Atlanta Falcons 2021 NFL schedule

    Here is the 2021 NFL schedule for the Atlanta Falcons. Week 1: vs. Philadelphia Eagles Week 2: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 3: @ New York Giants Week 4: vs. Washington. Week 5: vs. New York Jets (London) Week 6: Bye Week 7: @ Miami Dolphins Week 8: vs. Carolina Panthers. Week 9: @ New Orleans Saints Week 10: @ Dallas Cowboys Week 11: vs. New England Patriots Week 12: @ Jacksonville Jaguars Week 13: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Week 14: @ Carolina Panthers Week 15: @ San Francisco 49ers Week 16: vs. Detroit Lions Week 17: @ Buffalo Bills Week 18: vs. New Orleans Saints

  • NFL schedule release 2021 winners, losers, with 49ers included

    The 2021 NFL schedule has been released, and not a moment too soon. Here are the winners and losers.

  • US environmental agency releases climate report delayed by Trump

    The EPA says for the first time that climate change is being driven at least in part by humans.

  • Jerry Burns, former Vikings coach known for wit, dies at 94

    Jerry Burns, the colorful character who took over as the Minnesota Vikings' head coach in a time of turmoil and led the team to three playoff berths in six seasons, has died. The team announced Burns’ death. Vikings spokesman Bob Hagan said Burns’ son-in-law informed him of Burns’ death Wednesday morning.

  • 2021 NFL schedule: BetMGM releases 15 of 16 Week 1 lines, with one obvious exception

    All but one Week 1 point spread is posted at BetMGM.

  • Novak Djokovic screams at Italian Open umpire, later apologizes for being 'not nice'

    The world No. 1 unleashed his frustrations on an umpire during a tense moment in an Italian Open match.

  • Clippers lead all the way in 115-96 win over Raptors

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Kawhi Leonard scored 20 points, Paul George added 16 and the Los Angeles Clippers led all the way Tuesday night in a 115-96 win over the Toronto Raptors. Terance Mann also scored 20 points and Ivica Zubac had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Clippers, who stayed one game ahead of the Denver Nuggets in the race for third place in the Western Conference. The Nuggets hold the tiebreaker, having won two of three against the Clippers.

  • Gabe Rosado on orbital fracture injury

    Having himself dealt with an orbital fracture, boxer Gabe Rosado discusses Billy Joe Saunders’ gruesome injury against Canelo Alvarez.

  • Bobby Portis with a 2-pointer vs the Orlando Magic

    Bobby Portis (Milwaukee Bucks) with a 2-pointer vs the Orlando Magic, 05/11/2021

  • 'Whoops': Bryson DeChambeau forced into costly U-turn after mistakenly jetting home from Wells Fargo

    Bryson DeChambeau is known as “the Scientist” because of his academic approach to the game and so certain was the former quantum physics student of the accuracy of his sums, that he departed this Wells Fargo Championship in North Carolina on Friday certain he had missed the cut. Yet when his private jet touched down in his hometown of Dallas, he realised – shock, horror – that his calculations had been wrong. In the three hours he had spent in the air, the wind had created havoc on the Quail Hollow leaderboard. “So yesterday I made triple bogey on the seventh [his 16th] and even though I chipped in at the eighth, I finished with a 74 on two over and thought there’s no way, I’m in 90th with 65 making it,” DeChambeau said. “But by the time I landed I was in 64th or 63rd and I’m like ‘whoops!’ ” Surely the aircraft could have performed a hasty about-turn. “I hoped so, but the problem was that the crew had done their hours, so we had to get a new crew and although we tried we couldn’t work it out, so had to leave it until the early hours,” DeChambeau explained. “I went to bed at 8pm, was up at 1am and I left Dallas at 2.45am, I got here at 6.20am, drove the 30 minutes to the course, put on my clothes in the locker room and headed out. I did get a workout in my gym last night, though.” Well, of course he did, and the exhaustion was worth it as the 27-year-old shot a 68 to move to one under. However, at one stage it seemed as if DeChambeau would take emphatic advantage of his unexpected Saturday tee-time, but he double-bogeyed the 18th.

  • Cam Neely explains how Bruins need to handle Capitals' Tom Wilson in playoffs

    How should the Bruins handle Tom Wilson in their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series versus the Capitals? B's president Cam Neely gives his take.

  • Jorginho’s ridiculous error gives Arsenal halftime lead at Chelsea (video)

    Chelsea's steady metronome went off-kilter early in Wednesday's match between the Blues and Gunners at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

  • Jason Day, dealing with crisis of confidence, says he’ll skip U.S. Open qualifier for corporate day

    The former World No. 1's five-year U.S. Open exemption from winning the 2015 PGA Championship has run out.

  • Anthony Davis, LeBron James troll Spike Lee after Lakers top Knicks

    You know Spike Lee was talking trash when the Knicks were up.

  • Tom Brady pokes fun at Cowboys after Buccaneers' Week 1 game is revealed

    The 2021 NFL schedule is starting to be released, and Tom Brady seems excited about the Buccaneers playing the Cowboys to kick off the new season.