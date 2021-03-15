Carolina Panthers 2021 free agency primer: 4 questions as the legal tampering period begins

The NFL’s legal tampering period will begin in one hour, allowing teams and agents to “begin” negotiations ahead of the official start of free agency at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 17th. For the Carolina Panthers, it’s the beginning of a critical phase this offseason.

Not every position can be addressed in the draft and this team has several critical needs. They won’t have a ton of money to make a big splash signing, but after some shrewd cap moves they should have enough for a few mid-level deals to help round out their depth chart. Before the reports start coming in, let’s review where the team stands in regards to the salary cap, their own pending free agents, positions of need and potential targets.

What's the team's salary cap situation?

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

A few weeks ago the Panthers didn't have much salary cap room to worth with. However, new general manager Scott Fitterer has acted with urgency since taking over, freeing up a lot of space by making aggressive moves. First, he cut some costs by releasing veterans like Tre Boston, Kawann Short and Stephen Weatherly. Then, he made a few adjustments to the contracts of three key players, restructuring the deals for center Matt Paradis, running back Christian McCaffrey and linebacker Shaq Thompson. All together, those tweaked contracts saved the team around $15 million. Heading into free agency, the Panthers have around $24.42 million to work with according to Over the Cap. That's not exactly the kind of cash you need for a shopping spree. However, a lot of high-quality players are about to hit the market thanks to the salary cap lowering due to the pandemic. Many of them will likely accept team-friendly one-year deals, hoping to cash in next March with cap projections expected to rise. That means if Fitterer spends the money wisely, the Panthers have a chance to pick up some real value these next few weeks.

Who are Carolina's pending free agents?

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Here is a look at each of Carolina's pending free agents: WR/RB Curtis Samuel WR/KR Pharoh Cooper RB Mike Davis FB Alex Armah TE Chris Manhertz OT Russell Okung G Chris Reed G John Miller G Michael Schofield C Tyler Larsen DL Efe Obada (RFA) LB Tahir Whitehead LB Julian Stanford LB Adarius Taylor CB Rasul Douglas If the Panthers do nothing else but re-sign Samuel and hold together most of their offensive line then this part of the free agent process should be considered a success. Keeping Mike Davis would be nice, as well.

What are their most important position needs?

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Here's a review of where the Panthers need the most help. Quarterback: Teddy Bridgewater had a relatively bad 2020 season given the weapons he had to work with and a respectable-enough offensive line. Now, the team is openly trying to find an upgrade. It likely won't come in free agency, though as their options at QB are extremely limited and flawed. Tight end: This shouldn't be too high on Scott Fitterer's list of things to fix, but it is one that can best be addressed this month. Drafting a tight end early should be out of the question, so hopefully he can sign a better pass-catcher at this position than Ian Thomas or Chris Manhertz in March. Offensive line: Carolina's stud right tackle Taylor Moton is locked in after signing his franchise tag, as is their solid starting center Matt Paradis. The other three starters are all about to hit the market, though. Most of all, they desperately need an answer at left tackle, even if their best hope is re-signing the unpopular and injury-prone Russell Okung. Middle linebacker: Year one of the post-Luke Kuechly era wasn't great. Tahir Whitehead failed miserably and was got benched in favor of Jermaine Carter. Signing a veteran Mike would be a good idea, but sadly there aren't any. The Panthers should draft a middle linebacker prospect no later than round four and let him compete with Carter for this spot. Cornerback: Letting James Bradberry leave last year predictably backfired. Rasul Douglas bottomed out in the second half of the season, rookie Troy Pride Jr. struggled all year and only Donte Jackson performed consistently on the outside. The Panthers will also need a new slot defender if they don't re-sign Corn Elder (which they should). Free safety: The Panthers were fine here until they released Boston. While he admittedly had a rough 2020 season, the move only saved $3.55 million in cap space and there's no ready-made free safety replacement currently on the roster. Fortunately, there are several quality free agents at this spot and it's supposed to be a deep draft class, as well.

Which free agents could they target?

Hunter Henry

Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Now that we know which positions must be addressed, let's take a look at a few players at each spot that could help. Here are some of the potential free agent targets we have profiled for the Panthers this year. Quarterback: Now that Dak Prescott has been re-signed by the Cowboys, Jameis Winston is the only name worth considering, here. If the Saints don't bring him back (it sounds like they want to), Carolina should at least kick the tires on the former No. 1 overall pick. It seems they'd prefer to trade for a star like Deshaun Watson or move up for a top prospect, though. Wide receiver: This either will or won't be a thing depending on what happens with Curtis Samuel. If they can't find a way to extend No. 10, a few receivers to watch are Sammy Watkins, Will Fuller and Corey Davis. Tight end: Carolina badly needs an ugprade, here. The premium target is Hunter Henry, but Jonnu Smith and Jared Cook are solid consolation prizes. Left tackle: If the Panthers don't re-sign Russell Okung, there are two elite blindside talents about to hit the market in Trent Williams and Eric Fisher. Guard: Both of this team's starters and most of their backups are about to become free agents, so signing a guard isn't a bad idea. Kelechi Osemele is No. 1 this year, followed by Joe Thuney, Trai Turner and Gabe Jackson. Defensive tackle: The move for Carolina here is to bring back Kawann Short on a cheaper deal if he doesn't sign elsewhere. There's also the highly underrated Shelby Harris and local product Larry Ogunjobi. Inside linebacker: Lavonte David was the only really exciting name here and re-signing him was a no-brainer for the Bucs. If the Panthers do acquire a veteran linebacker, K.J. Wright is our preferred choice. Avery Williamson is also worth a look at the right price. Cornerback: Donte Jackson needs a partner in crime outside, preferably one with length and experience. Potential free agents who fit the bill include former Seahawks Richard Sherman, Quinton Dunbar and Shaq Griffin. Free safety: Cutting Tre Boston won't be a bad move if they can find an upgrade. The best name out there is still Earl Thomas, followed by Anthony Harris. They'll both be expensive, though. Ricardo Allen might be a bargain by comparison. Miscellaneous: There are also a few random players we like who don't play positions of need but are still worthy targets. Those include Seattle's physical running back Chris Carson, Atlanta's hard-hitting strong safety Keanu Neal and former Temple OLB Haason Reddick. [vertical-gallery id=634601]

