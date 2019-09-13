Carolina Panther Fans Brawl During Lightning Delay in NFL Game

Carolina Panthers fans were clearly jealous of all the hits on the field, so they took it upon themselves to turn the stadium into the UFC Octagon.

The action went down Thursday in Charlotte, North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium as a lightning delay forced the fans out of their seats and into the stadium.

It was halftime, and the Panthers were trailing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 10-9.

For some reason, a group of fans thought it would be a great idea to turn the stadium into a fight club, and chaos ensued.

A group of men, all clad in Panthers gear, were showcased battling it out while a huge crowd of people watched.

Beer was spilling everywhere, and at one point a woman fell into the mix before she was pulled to safety.

It's unclear if anyone was seriously injured, or arrested during the melee.

Watching the fight was the most exciting part of the game for most fans, as the Panthers ended up making a ton of mistakes and losing to the Bucs 20-14.

After the game, QB Cam Newton spoke on the disappointing loss:

"It's hard to look defensive guys in their eyes after a game like this, because offensively we didn't hold up our end of the bargain. We just didn't uphold our end, and we're past due. Special teams had a good return, defensively was stout all game, but all fingers are just pointing back to me specifically and our offense."

He also took a lot of personal blame, and admitted, "I didn't get the job done other than that, but that's the facts."

The Panthers travel to Arizona next week to take on the Cardinals, where at least the weather will be nicer.