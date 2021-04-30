Carolina Hurricanes vs. Detroit Red Wings - Game Highlights

Reuters

New Zealand's rugby players are not blocking the Silver Lake deal over the money but rather have concerns about leaving the game in the "best hands", All Blacks veteran Dane Coles said. The proposed deal, under which U.S. firm Silver Lake would buy 12.5% of New Zealand Rugby's commercial rights for NZ$387.5 million ($281.8 million), came a step closer on Thursday when 26 provincial rugby unions endorsed it at an annual general meeting. It cannot go through without sign-off from New Zealand Rugby Players' Association (NZRPA), however, and many fans in the rugby-mad country have expressed concern about the iconic All Blacks brand coming under foreign control.