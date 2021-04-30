Carolina Hurricanes vs. Detroit Red Wings - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Carolina Hurricanes vs. Detroit Red Wings, 04/29/2021
BetMGM took a couple of huge bets on the Hawks.
Ruiz, who literally ate, drank and partied his way out of the championship, is a fat man no more.
Will Aaron Rodgers play somewhere besides Green Bay next season?
He wasn't called for a foul at the end of Wednesday night's game, but other angles of the block left plenty of Pelicans fans furious with the no-call.
New Zealand's rugby players are not blocking the Silver Lake deal over the money but rather have concerns about leaving the game in the "best hands", All Blacks veteran Dane Coles said. The proposed deal, under which U.S. firm Silver Lake would buy 12.5% of New Zealand Rugby's commercial rights for NZ$387.5 million ($281.8 million), came a step closer on Thursday when 26 provincial rugby unions endorsed it at an annual general meeting. It cannot go through without sign-off from New Zealand Rugby Players' Association (NZRPA), however, and many fans in the rugby-mad country have expressed concern about the iconic All Blacks brand coming under foreign control.
If there’s such a thing as having too many good players, the Clippers could actually be exhibit A. Lue has decisions to make, and he admitted to already thinking about the playoffs and potential matchups.
Derrick Lancaster's car burst into flames after it hit the wall during Saturday's race. His wife said he should be off the ventilator in the next couple days.
Green Bay and Aaron Rodgers have been heading toward a divorce for months, and the Packers have no one to blame but themselves.
Phil Mickelson continues to say he would like to make the U.S. Open field on his own merits, although he did not close the door on taking a special exemption this year if it came to it, ESPN reported Thursday. This year's U.S. Open is in Mickelson's hometown of San Diego on Torrey Pines' South Course. Mickelson, who still needs a U.S. Open victory to complete a career grand slam, is not currently qualified for this year's June 17-20 event.
Looking to boost your roster for the fantasy hockey championships? Check out our waiver wire pickup suggestions.
Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin is taking an indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons, the team announced Wednesday. Drouin, 26, was placed on long-term injured reserve and the Canadiens asked everyone to respect his privacy. "The most important thing right now is 'Jo' taking care of what he needs to take care of," Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme said Wednesday.
The 15-46 Rockets have no reason to rush the oft-injured Wall back this season.
While success is never guaranteed, many scouts consider Lawrence the most sure-fire quarterback prospect to enter the league since Andrew Luck in 2012.
Our list of the top 100 overall prospects in the 2021 NFL draft is now complete. Please welcome these seven new members to the party.
The drama and intrigue surrounding the third pick in the 2021 NFL draft continues.
Prescott is making progress from his ankle injury every day, and he's enjoying every minute.
It also equalled the record for any sports trading card, matching the amount paid in January for a 1952 rookie card for baseball great Mickey Mantle. "At the heart of every collector in 2003 was the hope of pulling the ultra-rare LeBron James Rookie Patch Auto Parallel numbered to 23 copies," PWCC Marketplace said in a statement posted to social media.
The 34-year-old, who claimed a record-extending 12th Barcelona title, suffered a back injury in Melbourne earlier this year before he was beaten by Tsitsipas in the Australian Open quarter-finals. But the Spaniard, who will be looking for a 14th French Open crown when the claycourt Grand Slam begins on May 30, showed he was returning to his battling best on Sunday, saving a match point before going on to winning his first title of 2021.
The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series resumes competition Saturday night after a week off with the Wise Power 200 (7:30 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) under the lights at Kansas Speedway. KANSAS: Full weekend schedule | New paint schemes Five drivers in Saturday‘s field have earned victories at the 1.5-mile track […]
Welterweights will throw down on June 19, pending bout finalization.