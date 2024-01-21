Carolina Hurricanes vs. Detroit Red Wings - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Carolina Hurricanes vs. Detroit Red Wings, 01/19/2024
Watch the Game Highlights from Carolina Hurricanes vs. Detroit Red Wings, 01/19/2024
The Texans got a big play from a player who was on the practice squad on Monday.
Bill Belichick is the only person the Falcons have interviewed twice for their head coaching vacancy
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly believes the lack of job security will bring out the best in McCarthy.
It's not every day that college basketball gives fans two thrilling buzzer beaters in less than a 20-minute span.
The Texans easily dispatched the Browns in the wild card round. But the Ravens are a whole lot tougher.
UFC 297 on Saturday night features two titles bouts and a much anticipated fight between featherweight contenders.
The Bills are 2.5-point favorites at home against the Chiefs. Every other game has a line of at least 6.5 points or more.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
Get ready to make your plans for the 2024 MLB season by signing up for a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league today!
This week's edition highlights players to pick up who can see increased production over the remainder of the NBA season.
The All-Star Game will pit the two conferences against each other in a traditional game once again this season.
McCormick has missed most or all of four seasons due to injury during his college football career.
We've got you covered on all four divisional playoff matchups this weekend.
Jorge Martin examines several players who were drafted highly but underperformed last season. Could they bounce back in 2024?
Don't take a vacation from making your roster better. Check out these great pickups who can help you for the rest of the season.
Andreeva is only the fourth women's player since 1994 to reach the fourth round before turning 17.
The NFL has seen plenty of officiating controversies this season.
No. 14 Virginia Tech and No. 15 Florida State also fell while Syracuse likely played its way into the top 25.
In today's edition: Why the Divisional Round makes for one of the best sports weekends, the most dangerous ski race, the Celtics’ quest for perfection, and more.
Jason Fitz is joined by his trusty sidekick Frank Schwab to preview every Divisional Round matchup. Fitz and Frank go game-by-game and decide which player or coach is under the most pressure to perform deep in the playoffs before giving their picks. Fitz and Frank discuss Lamar Jackson and whether his legacy is partially on the line against the Houston Texans, Kyle Shanahan and whether he can shake his playoff curse, the Detroit Lions and whether they can set themselves up to make history, the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen's sense of urgency to capitalize on his team's window and much more. Later, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, who gives his insight on the head coach hiring cycle, including how the interview process works with someone like Bill Belichick, what Nick Sirianni needs to do to save his job with the Philadelphia Eagles, why Mike McCarthy will remain head coach in Dallas and the latest on Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers.