Carolina Hurricanes vs. Buffalo Sabres - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Carolina Hurricanes vs. Buffalo Sabres, 11/07/2023
Watch the Game Highlights from Carolina Hurricanes vs. Buffalo Sabres, 11/07/2023
The Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres have reportedly dismissed John Roth and Kathryn D'Angelo.
Considered both a "smart fella" and a "player's coach," Craig Counsell is universally lauded as a difference-maker for his teams.
Ready to make a deal? Here are some players to deal away and acquire for your fantasy basketball squad.
The Lakers reportedly filed a formal complaint Tuesday regarding Monday's officiating.
Panthers coach Frank Reich says there's a possibility that the newly added linebacker plays against Bears.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season!
The game drew an average of over 9 million viewers despite and early-Sunday morning start time.
Your go-to spot for everything Victor Wembanyama, the NBA's most hyped prospect since LeBron James.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season!
Charles McDonald is joined by Theo Ash of TikTok fame to break down some quarterback play and finally get to the bottom of Caleb Williams vs. Drake Maye as we look ahead to the 2024 NFL Draft. But first, the duo discuss some of the more engaging storylines to come out of NFL Week 9, as the Raiders got their first win under interim HC Antonio Pierce, Bill Belichick and the Patriots lost to a Commanders team that doesn't even want to win and Aaron Rodgers said he's returning in a few weeks. Next, the duo break down what they've seen from Geno Smith, Josh Dobbs, C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young and Josh Allen the last few weeks as they determine what we can take away from their play and how much their teams are helping them succeed. Charles and Theo finish off the show by breaking down the potential top two picks of the 2024 NFL Draft, QBs Caleb Williams and Drake Maye. The duo decide who should go first overall at this point in the season and what makes each player special as they preview the debate that will take over the NFL Draft in a few months.
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season!
The game total is sitting at 29 after opening at 29.5. If it closes below 30.5, the matchup will be the lowest college football total in the last 30 years.
Check out our full PPR positional rankings for Week 10 of the fantasy football season!
Hayes is a savvy coach, but also a potential disruptor who’ll soon take charge of a U.S. women's national team that desperately needs disrupting.
The wide receiver shared his post-McDaniels outlook while he was out watching college basketball.
Renee Miller examines the tight end position and recommends which players will remain valuable for fantasy football.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Colorado led by as much as 22 points in the fourth quarter in a stunning upset on opening night.
There haven't been many great QB performances this season.
Opening night in men's college basketball lacked any buzz until an unheralded program from the Sun Belt Conference delivered a stunning upset.