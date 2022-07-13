Carolina Hurricanes trading for defenseman Brent Burns of Sharks, according to reports

While NHL free agency began Wednesday, the Carolina Hurricanes could be using a big trade to fill one of its biggest voids.

The Canes are working to acquire Brent Burns, a former Norris Trophy winner, from the San Jose Sharks, according to various media reports.

The Canes, who also could receive forward Lane Pederson in the deal, reportedly are sending forward Steven Lorentz, goalie prospect Eetu Makiniemi and a conditional 2023 third-round draft pick to San Jose.

Burns, 37, has three years remaining on his contract with an average annual payout of $8 million. The Sharks will retain 33 percent of the salary, according to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.

While adding Burns, the Canes had center Vincent Trocheck leave in free agency, reportedly accepting a seven-year deal with the New York Rangers that pays $5.625 million a season.

Burns, 37, could move into the Canes’ top defensive pairing with Jaccob Slavin and quarterback the top power-play unit, taking over the role filled the past two seasons by Dougie Hamilton and then Tony DeAngelo.

Hamilton left after the 2021 season to sign a free-agent pact with New Jersey, and the Canes dealt DeAngelo to the Philadelphia Flyers last week after being unable to agree on a new contract.

News of a potential Burns trade surfaced before the start of free agency at noon on Wednesday.

A few of the Canes’ other unrestricted free agents quickly signed with other teams – defenseman Ian Cole going to Tampa Bay on one-year, $3 million deal and Brendan Smith to the New Jersey Devils on a two-year, $2.2 million deal.

Then, Trocheck moved to the Rangers, joining a team that knocked the Hurricanes out of the Stanley Cup playoffs this past season.

Burns has been durable and productive. The right-shot D-man has played 82 games in six of the past eight seasons – the 2021 season was condensed to 56 games and Burns played 56.

Burns, who had a career-high 83 points in 2018-19, finished with 10 goals and 44 assists (54 points) last season for the Sharks.

Burns won the 2017 Norris Trophy as the league’s best defenseman after being the first D-man in 20 years to post back-to-back 75-point seasons. He was the runnerup to Mark Giordano in 2018-19.

At 6-5 and 237 pounds, with his full beard, Burns can present an imposing presence. If there’s a question, it’s if Burns at 37 will be a good fit for the Canes’ fast-paced attack.

A native of Barrie, Ontario, Burns was a first-round draft pick by Minnesota in 2003 – drafted as a winger but quickly shifted to D-man – and spent part of seven seasons with the Wild. He was traded to the Sharks during the 2011 NHL Draft.

Burns signed an eight-year, $64 million contract with the Sharks in November 2016, and had a modified no-trade clause.