Carolina Hurricanes swap goalies with Detroit Red Wings in trade

The Carolina Hurricanes will have a new goaltending look next season.

Alex Nedeljkovic, who stepped forward as a rookie last season and became a Calder Trophy finalist for the Canes, has been traded to the Detroit Red Wings, the team announced Thursday. Nedeljkovic has been given a two-year contract that will pay him $3 million a season, according to media reports.

In return, the Red Wings sent veteran goalie Jonathan Bernier and a third-round draft pick to the Hurricanes.

Bernier is due to become an unrestricted free agent July 28 when NHL free agency begins. He carried a $3 million cap hit the past three seasons.

Bernier, 32, was 9-11-1 with the Red Wings in the 2020-21 season, with a 2.99 goals-against average and .914 save percentage. A veteran of 394 NHL games, he has a career record of 161-159-39, with a 2.77 GAA and .913 save percentage.

Nedeljkovic, 25, went from the waiver wire to having a breakout season in 2020-21. He started 23 games, closed 15-5-3, with a 1.90 GAA and .932 save percentage.

Nedeljkovic, a second-round draft pick by Carolina in 2014, also played enough games to qualify as a restricted free agent. He has arbitration rights, all but assuring a sizable salary bump from the $750,000 salary he had in 2020-21, and has been in contract negotiations with the Canes.

Canes goalies Petr Mrazek and James Reimer also will become UFAs on July 28.