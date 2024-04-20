Carolina Hurricanes will start NHL playoffs against Islanders without key forward

Carolina Hurricanes winger Jesper Fast was ruled out for Game 1 against the New York Islanders on Saturday with a neck strain, but Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell said Friday it was “a matter of days” for the hard-working winger to return to the ice.

Fast was injured in the Hurricanes’ 82nd regular-season game Tuesday when Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Erik Gudbranson cross-checked him toward the net from behind. As he fell, Fast spun back-first into the end boards, getting up slowly. He did not return to the game and has not skated since, although he watched part of Friday’s practice from the tunnel to the bench.

“Until he gets in a practice, you can pretty much rule him out,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Friday.

Fast missed six games last month with a similar injury and three games in December with a concussion.

Not his tempo

With two days off between games 2 and 3 of this series and again potentially between games 4 and 5, this series is scheduled about as leisurely as a first-round playoff ever is, not only without any back-to-backs, but not even at an every-other-day pace.

As a team that’s been itching to play meaningful hockey for a month — not to mention Andrei Svechnikov, who’s much more excited to play in Game 1 than sound the warning siren like he did a year ago while injured — the Hurricanes would prefer a slightly quicker tempo.

“Even when I was a player, I mean, it’s a lot different now, but I always thought it’s interesting how you’ll play 17, 18 games in a month, with travel, and then the playoffs come around and there’s no traveling and they milk it,” Brind’Amour said. “We probably could have played four in five nights with one travel (day) and knocked this thing out. Because the guys want to play. You’re not doing too much practicing now.”

For Brind’Amour the coach, that presents some different challenges. He prefers to practice as little as possible during the playoffs, but with two days off between multiple games, there’s a delicate balance to be struck between staying sharp and not racking up extra mileage.

“That’s the tricky part,” Brind’Amour said. “You can always get better, but then you have to weigh, what are you accomplishing versus the rest and the mental side of things. Everyone goes through that. But, yeah, I’d love to see us move the games along a little quicker.”

Andrei Svechnikov’s style of play for Carolina Hurricanes ‘reeks playoff hockey’