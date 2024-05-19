Carolina Hurricanes, head coach Rod Brind’Amour agree on a new contract, per reports

One of the Carolina Hurricanes’ hottest postseason story lines has apparently reached a conclusion.

According to an initial report from NHL insider and ESPN broadcaster (and former Carolina Hurricanes goalie) Kevin Weekes, the Hurricanes and head coach Rod Brind’Amour have agreed to a multi-year contract extension for the Canes hall-of-famer to remain in Raleigh.

Brind’Amour’s most recent three-year contract was set to expire, and chatter emerged as the NHL playoffs began that the six-year head coach and the team were at a contract “impasse.”

Majority owner Tom Dundon, left, looks on as Don Waddell speaks to reporters after it was announced he would be the team’s new general manager, a position he has held in the interim since Ron Francis’ departure several weeks ago, during a press conference held at PNC Arena in Raleigh on May 9, 2018. It was also announced that former star player and assistant coach Rod Brind’Amour would be the team’s new head coach.

“I think it’s all but done,” Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon said in a telephone interview with the News & Observer on April 30.

Carolina President and GM Don Waddell declined comment initially, while Brind’Amour told the N&O via text message that the process was “in Tom (Dundon)’s hands.”

On May 2, Brind’Amour told reporters things had progressed, though nothing had been signed.

“Yeah, I had a great conversation yesterday with Don, and then again this morning,” Brind’Amour said. “I feel really good that we’ll figure it out quickly. Yeah, I’m not concerned.”

That came a day after Waddell said he was “very confident” that the two sides would reach a deal.

“We talk daily about it,” Waddell said in a Zoom call with reporters following the team’s first-round series win over the New York Islanders. “I feel very confident as I’ve said before that this deal will get done. Rod wants to be a Hurricane for life.”

Carolina head coach Rod Brind’Amour talks to his team during a timeout late in the third period of the Hurricanes’ 5-3 victory over the Islanders in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, April 22, 2024.

With the Hurricanes’ first-round series win over the New York Islanders, they became the first NHL team to win a playoff round in six straight seasons since the Detroit Red Wings from 1995-2000. (That includes the preliminary-round win over the New York Rangers in the 2020 bubble.)

Those are the six seasons since Brind’Amour took over in the summer of 2018 and ended a decade-long playoff drought that dated back to his time as the team’s captain. They have advanced as far as the conference finals twice but were swept both times — by the Boston Bruins in 2019 and the Florida Panthers last spring. He won the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s coach of the year in 2021.

After starting out as one of the NHL’s lowest-paid coaches in 2018, Brind’Amour signed a three-year extension in June 2021 after the Hurricanes’ third straight playoff appearance, but only after securing raises for his staff. Still, Dean Chynoweth left a month later to join the Maple Leafs and become one of the NHL’s highest-paid assistants and was replaced by Tim Gleason, who remained on the staff along with Jeff Daniels.

Luke DeCock contributed to this report.