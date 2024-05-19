Carolina Hurricanes, head coach Rod Brind’Amour agree on a new contract, per reports

One of the Carolina Hurricanes’ hottest postseason story lines has apparently reached a conclusiond.

According to an initial report from NHL insider and ESPN broadcaster Kevin Weekes, the Hurricanes and head coach Rod Brind’Amour have agreed to a multi-year contract extension for the Canes hall-of-famer to remain in Raleigh.

Brind’Amour’s most recent three-year contract was set to expire after this season, and chatter emerged as the NHL playoffs began that the six-year head coach and the team were at a contact “impasse.”

“I think it’s all but done,” Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon said in a telephone interview with the News & Observer on April 30.

Carolina President and GM Don Waddell declined comment initially, while Brind’Amour told the N&O via text message that the process was “in Tom (Dundon)’s hands.”

On May 2, Brind’Amour told reporters things had progressed, though nothing had been signed.

“Yeah, I had a great conversation yesterday with Don, and then again this morning,” Brind’Amour said. “I feel really good that we’ll figure it out quickly. Yeah, I’m not concerned.”

That came a day after Waddell said he was “very confident” that the two sides would reach a deal.

“We talk daily about it,” Waddell said in a Zoom call with reporters following the team’s first-round series win over the New York Islanders. “I feel very confident as I’ve said before that this deal will get done. Rod wants to be a Hurricane for life.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.