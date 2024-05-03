How the Carolina Hurricanes handle playoff highs, lows: ‘You live and die every day’

Coaches are always talking about wanting their team to keep an even keel through the good and the bad of a season.

But what about in the Stanley Cup playoffs, when every win can seem monumental, and every loss so harsh?

As Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour put it, “You live and die every day.”

You can’t get any more succinct than that. So how to handle it?

“You kind of regroup and get perspective,” Brind’Amour said this week. “We have a pretty good feeling in the room and we know how hard it is.

“You can’t expect to win every night. You can expect to, but it doesn’t happen. … It’s about bouncing back, it’s about getting better, it’s about how you win the next one.”

After losing to the New York Islanders in Game 4 on Long Island, the Canes bounced back by winning Game 5 on Tuesday to close out the best-of-seven series. It’s on to play the New York Rangers in the second round and another test of that even-keel, get-better approach.

No one on the Hurricanes seems to have a calmer disposition than forward Teuvo Teravainen. No one seems more flighty and on-the-brink tempestuous than defenseman Tony DeAngelo.

“Kind of the opposite ends of that spectrum, aren’t we?” DeAngelo said, smiling.

Well, yes. On and off the ice.

Carolina Hurricanes right wing Teuvo Teravainen (86) reacts after scoring against New York Islander goalie Semyon Varlamov (40) in the first period during Game 5 of the NHL Eastern Conference quarterfinals agains the New York Islanders on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at PNC Arena, in Raleigh N.C.

Teravainen, who has a Stanley Cup ring, rarely shows any emotion during games — maybe a quick smile when he scores, which he did in Game 5 — and never loses his poise or poker face.

He’s a quiet Finn. That’s his demeanor. His heartbeat seems lower than the rest.

“You just try to keep it steady,” Teravainen said this week. “You learn from the good things and the bad things and you just keep going. For me, I just focus on doing my stuff right and try to play the way I can. I’m not focused on being the biggest energy guy and I’m not the lowest guy. Just do my job, be confident and be good.”

Carolina Hurricanes’ Tony DeAngelo (77) reacts after scoring a goal in the first period to give the Hurricanes a 2-0 lead over Boston on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 during game five of their Stanley Cup first round series at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

DeAngelo? He can be fiery on the ice, at the end of a period (a live mic nearby can be his enemy) or back in the room. But the defenseman said he’s able to let it go, good or bad, before the next game.

“I’ve learned, over the years, how to do it,” DeAngelo said. “I would say when I first came up I’d be the total opposite of ‘Turbo.’ But the more you’ve been around and been around the playoff experience … “

DeAngelo mentioned the 2022 playoffs, when the Canes went 7-1 at home and 0-6 on the road in the two series, finally losing in Game 7 at PNC Arena to the New York Rangers in the second round.

“We had so many highs and lows,” DeAngelo said. “We’d win two at home, lose two on the road, win one, lose one. The way that went was insane with the highs and lows.”

The Canes began the Islanders series with two wins at home, then split the next two at UBS Arena on Long Island. The Islanders won Game 4 in two overtimes Saturday to extend the series.

At the end of the first OT, one of the Canes players — DeAngelo says it was not him, everyone else believes it was him — was not seen but heard heatedly mouthing off at the Isles’ Adam Pelech at the two benches as the two exchanged barbs.

“The position we were in, with a chance to clinch (the series), and their backs against the wall, they came out and found a way to win,” DeAngelo said before Game 5. “We’re not going to go too low just like I’m sure they’re not going to go too high.

Carolina Hurricanes Tuevo Teravainen (86) celebrates with Tony DeAngelo (77) and Sebastian Aho (20) after scoring on New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin (31) during the second period on Thursday, May 26, 2022 during game five of the Stanley Cup second round at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

“In a seven-game series you can’t dwell on it. Whether up 3-1 or down 3-1 or whatever, you take a loss hard that day. But the next day you come back with an upbeat attitude and get ready for the next one. Just stick to your game and try to play the same every night.”

DeAngelo, playing with Brett Pesce injured and sidelined, did his job as the Canes clinched the series. DeAngelo was slashed late in Game 5 and needed X-rays, but has cleared to play against the Rangers.

The Rangers, DeAngelo’s old team. Again, in the playoffs. That should stir up some emotions he might have to check.

Teravainen said he takes losses hard, especially in the playoffs. It’s not as if he can head home, kick back, relax, and quickly shake free of all that happened in the game.

“Sometimes it can keep you up a little bit,” Teravainen said. “It’s hockey. It’s the playoffs.”

Or keep you up more than a little bit, win or lose.

“I already don’t sleep,” Brind’Amour said.