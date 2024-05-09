Carolina Hurricanes make goalie switch, turn to Pyotr Kochetkov in Game 3 vs. Rangers

The Carolina Hurricanes, trailing 0-2 in their Eastern Conference playoff series with the New York Rangers, will have a new goaltender for Game 3.

Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Thursday that Pyotr Kochetkov will replace Frederik Andersen as the starting goalie. Andersen has started all seven games in the playoffs — the first five in a series win over the New York Islanders.

Brind’Amour also said veteran center Evgeny Kuznetsov, a healthy scratch in Game 2, would be back in the lineup Thursday. Kuznetsov was replaced by forward Max Comtois in Game 2, which the Canes lost 4-3 in double overtime in New York.

Kochetkov, 24, has not played since April 14, in the Canes’ next-to-last game of the regular season.

Andersen missed 49 games during the season with a blood clotting issue. Since his return, he has given the Canes a string of quality starts and solid play, but the playoffs presented a different challenge for the 34-year-old goalie.

“I think Freddie has played really well but he’s also played a lot,” Brind’Amour said. “I think giving him a little rest is the best thing.”

Brind’Amour noted there is a difference in the two goalies, both in technique and their demeanor on the ice.

“Freddie is really calm and cool and ‘Kooch’ is more passionate and wears his emotions on his sleeve,” he said. “They’re both pretty good goalies.”

Kochetkov was 23-13-4 in the regular season with a 2.33 goals-against average and .911 save percentage. He has appeared in five playoff games — four in 2022 — but has one start, a year ago.