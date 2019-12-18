Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov scores another lacrosse goal like it's nothing

Andrei Svechnikov of the Carolina Hurricanes has now scored a Michigan goal twice in the NHL this season. (Photo by Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images)

Oops, he did it again!?

Andrei Svechnikov has officially scored two extremely ridiculous, lacrosse-style goals in the same NHL season.

What? Like it’s hard?

Svechnikov pulled off the feat for the second time on Tuesday night with Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck on the receiving end.

The goal broke a 2-2 tie in the middle of the second period and seemed to give the Hurricanes all the momentum. Carolina found the back of the net two more times before the end of the frame on their way to a 6-3 victory.

Just 19 years old, Svechnikov is quickly making a name for himself. With 12 regular hockey goals — plus two lacrosse goals — and 21 assists to his name, he now has 35 points in 34 games this season.

IT IS OFFICIALLY THE SVECHNIKOV pic.twitter.com/ioUnAsYmsF — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) December 18, 2019

The first time our eyeballs were graced with such beauty was at the end of October when the Canes faced the Calgary Flames. That’s when Svechnikov broke the Internet when he became the first player to actually pull off this difficult move in an NHL game.

OH MY GOODNESS Svechnikov pic.twitter.com/30zJGNnjD9 — Yahoo Sports NHL (@YahooSportsNHL) October 30, 2019

Now, he’s casually added this to his goal-scoring repertoire? My goodness.

We can’t wait to see how he tops this one.

