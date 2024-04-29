Carolina hosts New York with 3-1 series lead

New York Islanders (39-27-16, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (52-23-7, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Hurricanes -250, Islanders +204; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Hurricanes lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the New York Islanders in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Saturday for the ninth time this season. The Islanders won the previous matchup 3-2 in overtime. Mathew Barzal scored two goals in the victory.

Carolina is 19-6-5 against the Metropolitan Division and 52-23-7 overall. The Hurricanes are 20-11-2 in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

New York has a 14-10-6 record in Metropolitan Division play and a 39-27-16 record overall. The Islanders have gone 11-10-7 in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Jarvis has scored 33 goals with 34 assists for the Hurricanes. Jake Guentzel has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Brock Nelson has 34 goals and 35 assists for the Islanders. Anders Lee has two goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 8-1-1, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 3.2 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Islanders: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.3 assists, four penalties and 13.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Jesper Fast: out for season (upper body), Brett Pesce: out (lower body).

Islanders: Matt Martin: day to day (lower body), Scott Mayfield: out for season (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.