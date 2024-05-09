Carolina Core FC tallies first league win

May 9—KENNESAW, Ga. — Carolina Core FC earned its first league win in club history.

The Foxes scored twice just before halftime to take the lead and held on to beat Atlanta United 2 by a 2-1 score in MLS NEXT Pro soccer Wednesday at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.

Jacob Alexander Evans and Christian Alejandro Diaz each scored for CCFC (1-1-4), which played a man down for the final four minutes of the match after receiving a red card. Evans also had an assist.

Evans evened the score in the 43rd minute when he took a pass from Derek Cuevas near the top of the penalty area, settled the ball and fired in a shot. Diaz gave the Foxes the lead almost two minutes into extra time in the first half when he headed in a free kick that Evans lofted into the penalty area.

Alex Sutton finished with six saves in goal.

CCFC will play again Sunday, May 19, on the road against Inter Miami II. It'll visit Toronto on May 23 before hosting its first home match June 1 against Huntsville.

Carolina Core FC, along with Piedmont FC as it shifts under the CCFC umbrella, will host tryouts later this month for the upcoming 2024-25 club soccer season.

The top team in each age group U13-U19 will compete in the USYS ELITE 64. Each additional team in each age group U11-U19 will compete in the NCYSA Fall & Spring Classic League System.

Tryouts will begin May 20-21 for the U11 2014 boys and girls teams, the U13 2012 boys and girls teams, and the U14 2011 boys team. That will be followed by sessions May 22-23 for the U12 2013 boys and girls teams, the U14, 2011 girls team, and the U15 boys and girls teams. On May 28-29, there will be sessions for the U19 2006, U18 2007, U17 2008 and U16 2009 boys teams.

All three tryout sessions will be from 6-8 p.m. each night at the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville. To sign up, please visit bit.ly/ccfcyouthtryouts.