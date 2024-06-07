Carolina Chaos, new Premier Lacrosse League team, set for first home games in Charlotte

Professional lacrosse is returning to Charlotte.

The Queen City will get its first look at the Carolina Chaos during the Premier Lacrosse League showcase Friday and Saturday at American Legion Memorial Stadium. The four-game event is considered a “Homecoming” for the Carolina Chaos, who will play home games in Charlotte next year and beyond.

The PLL, which has used a touring model since its inception in 2019, announced in December it will base its eight teams in different cities beginning next season. The league has retained the tour-based model this summer, allowing each club to play two games on their future home field during their “Homecoming” weekend.

PLL co-founder and former lacrosse player Paul Rabil signs autographs for fans prior to a 2019 match at Gillette Stadium.

What is the Premier Lacrosse League?

The PLL was founded by Paul Rabil, former Johns Hopkins and professional lacrosse player, and his brother Mike Rabil in September 2018.

It was originally a direct competitor of Major League Lacrosse — the more established league that fielded the Charlotte Hounds from 2012 to 2018 — and the two merged under the PLL’s banner four years ago.

The PLL has been touring “major-market cities,” including Charlotte, and is placing its franchises in home cities starting in 2025.

Top college players continue entering the league, which prides itself on having the best lacrosse players in the world.

Which will be the other home cities and teams?

The Carolina Chaos is one of four franchises in what is being considered the Western Conference. They’ll compete against the California Redwoods of San Diego, the Denver Outlaws and the Utah Archers in Salt Lake City.

In the East: The Maryland Whipsnakes will play at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. The New York Atlas at University of Albany; The Boston Cannons at Harvard Stadium; and the Philadelphia Waterdogs at Villanova Stadium.

What is the schedule for the PLL games in Charlotte this weekend?

▪ Carolina Chaos vs. California Redwoods, 6 p.m. Friday on ESPN+.

▪ Utah Archers vs. Denver Outlaws, 8:30 p.m. Friday on ESPN+.

▪ Carolina Chaos vs. New York Atlas, 5 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

▪ Maryland Whipsnakes vs. Boston Cannons, 7:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN+.