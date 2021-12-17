Carolina at Buffalo prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, December 19

Carolina at Buffalo How To Watch

Date: Sunday, December 19

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Carolina (5-8), Buffalo (7-6)

Carolina at Buffalo Game Preview

Why Carolina Will Win

Buffalo just won’t give the running backs the football enough to matter.

Devin Singletary will get a few carries here and there, and Matt Brieda is getting in a little work, the overall rushing production isn’t all that bad thanks to Josh Allen taking off. But now the Bills are going against a Carolina defense that’s not giving up the big plays down the field and doesn’t allow a whole ton of big runs.

Buffalo might be fantastic overall, but it lost three of its last four games, it’s getting gashed on the ground, and the Panthers have to give it a shot.

Cam Newton might not be all that sharp – he had a rough day against Atlanta – but he’s still Cam Newton. He’ll take off, Chuba Hubbard has had his moments, and the team has to keep running the clock against a defense that allowed over 200 rushing yards in two of the last four games.

Why Buffalo Will Win

Buffalo might be having problems, but that’s nothing compared to the issues Carolina is dealing with.

Head coach Matt Rhule is on a hot seat, the offense isn’t working, and there are way, way too many turnovers.

The Panthers have given the ball way multiple times in four of the last five games, they’re struggling to get to 300 yards, and there isn’t enough consistency. They’re relying on the pass defense to come through – the offense isn’t getting the job done.

Buffalo just dealt with New England and Tampa Bay – it’s going to come into this with a bad attitude, especially on a defense that keeps getting run over.

But …

What’s Going To Happen

Carolina’s defense will rise up just enough to keep this from getting ugly – for a half.

Buffalo will take over early in the third quarter with two good scoring drives, the defense will come up with multiple takeaways for the first time in weeks, and then it’s on to New England.

Carolina at Buffalo Prediction, Line

Buffalo 30, Carolina 13

Line: Buffalo -10.5, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

