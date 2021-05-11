Carolina Bears clinch first playoff berth

May 11—FAYETTEVILLE — The Carolina Bears, a semi-pro football team based in Robeson County, have advanced to the playoffs for the first time in team history.

The playoff berth was clinched with a 26-0 win over the Carolina Punishers on Saturday.

The Bears are 5-3 for the season playing in the Coastal Football Alliance, their first season in that league after playing their inaguaral season in the Central Carolina Football League last fall.

The Bears will play against the top-seeded Fayetteville Ducks, who are 8-0 this season, on May 22 in Fayetteville in the CFA semifinals.

The team ended the regular season with a four-game winning streak. This includes a 14-6 win over the Columbus County Wranglers on April 10, a 22-0 win over the South Carolina Kingz on April 24 and an 18-6 win over the Goldsboro Jets on May 1.

The season started slow for the Bears, who lost three out of their first four games. They dropped a 16-2 decision against the Fayetteville Commandos in the season opener on March 6 and defeated the Palmetto Hurricanes 28-20 on March 13. The Ducks beat the Bears 30-0 on March 20 and the Triad Assassins defeated the Bears 14-0 on March 27.

Details for the playoff game against the Ducks is still to be determined.