Carolina at Atlanta prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 31

Carolina at Atlanta How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 31

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Carolina (3-4), Atlanta (3-3)

Carolina vs Atlanta Game Preview

Why Carolina Will Win

The Atlanta defense is still having issues.

The Falcons might have beaten Miami 30-28, but the D continues to give up passing yards in bunches, the run D allowed 132 yards, and the team was saved by Matt Ryan and a big day through the air late.

The defense is awful at getting off the field. Carolina has a shot at keeping the chains moving.

Carolina’s defense got roads by Minnesota a few weeks ago, but overall it’s been solid. It’s still doing a great job of keeping passing games from bombing away with consistency, and it’s still the third-best overall.

However …

Why Atlanta Will Win

So, how’s the mood right now in the Panther locker room?

It’s just a rumor, but Deshaun Watson for Christian McCaffrey and a slew of draft picks? No pressure, but Sam Darnold has to be a whole lot better than he’s been over the last few weeks.

He started out great. The offense was rolling, he threw for 260 yards or more on a regular basis, and everything started to look good, and now it’s falling apart. The Panthers haven’t hit 200 yards through the air in the last three games.

That Carolina D that might have the stats on its side isn’t taking the ball away and is starting to have big problems against the run.

What’s Going To Happen

Can Carolina get its offensive groove back?

Atlanta has looked solid over the last two weeks, but that’s because it played the Jets and Dolphins. The Panthers start to get it back with a strong day from Darnold and enough big plays to get through a bit of a shootout.

Carolina vs Atlanta Prediction, Line

Carolina 27, Atlanta 21

Line: Atlanta -3, o/u: 47

ATS Confidence out of 5:

Must See Rating: DDDDD

5: Peanut M&Ms

1: Black Licorice Nibs

