Carolina at Arizona prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, November 14

Carolina at Arizona How To Watch

Date: Sunday, November 14

Game Time: 4:05 ET

Venue: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Carolina (4-5), Arizona (8-1)

Carolina at Arizona Game Preview

Why Carolina Will Win

Kyler Murray probably won’t be playing.

He’s a game-time decision after getting banged up with an ankle injury late in the Green Bay game two weeks ago, and Carolina could use all the help it can find.

For all the issues and concerns, Christian McCaffrey is easing his way back into the mix, the pass defense has been terrific, and there’s a chance this could and should be a low-scoring battle with chances to take over late.

The defense in this is easy. Stop 6, make Colt McCoy win this – if he’s the one under center.

Why Arizona Will Win

Is this James Conner thing for real?

He played like he was shot out of a cannon against San Francisco as a dominant force in all phases. This week, the Cardinal offense will have to spread it around more – it’s the NFL; coaching staffs don’t let the same guy go off two weeks in a row – but the Cardinals will still run, run, and run some more.

The Panther run D has fallen off the map, allowing close to 900 yards on the ground over the last six games. Arizona will have to get a little bit creative, but it’ll start out banging away with Conner to at least see if he can get going again.

There’s that, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Can PJ Walker really be the guy to help the Panthers rise up and start to play well again?

The Cam Newton signing has to matter soon, but it won’t happen this week. Arizona won’t take any chances no matter who it has available offensively.

Story continues

This will be more of a competent win than a thriller. Get to 24 points, and that should be more than enough – the defense that hasn’t allowed more than 24 to anyone but Minnesota will take care of the rest.

Carolina at Arizona Prediction, Line

Arizona 24, Carolina 17

Line: Arizona -10.5, o/u: 44

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

