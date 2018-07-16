Carnoustie record counts for little at The Open, says Fleetwood

Tommy Fleetwood says his course record at Carnoustie will count for little at The Open this weekend.

Fleetwood signed for a nine-under-par 63 in round two of last year's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

The ProAm tournament is tailored towards favourable scoring and Fleetwood expects a much tougher time of it over the weekend.

"It is a completely different course. I played yesterday [Sunday], just I've never played it this firm or fast," he told the media.

"Shots that you've hit have literally no relevance for a lot of it. It was definitely apparent that the difficulties this week are probably going to be putting it in play and hitting it in the fairways and go from there.

"The greens are still pretty receptive. You can tuck some pins away, but overall the greens are pretty flat.

"It doesn't do any harm to have played it for a few years. It doesn't do any harm to have a course record, but it's a completely different challenge to what we normally face."

Fleetwood came agonisingly close to a maiden major title at last month's U.S. Open where a final-round 63 left him just one stroke shy of eventual victor Brooks Koepka.

And the 27-year-old sees no reason why he cannot go one better this time around.

"There's not really a good reason why I couldn't do it. It really doesn't matter what's happened in the past," he added.

"The only thing they do is build your confidence and give you examples of what you can do, but at the end of the day, come Thursday, it's The Open Championship, and I've got to go out there and hit the golf shots and hole the putts.

"But the good thing about having results like the U.S. Open is it is proof to yourself, and it shows that you can end up there, and you have the game to eventually compete and hopefully win majors.

"That's what it's all about."