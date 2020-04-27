Carmen Electra's Big Dennis Rodman Surprise In Michael Jordan Doc Is So '90s

How ’90s can you get?

ESPN’s “The Last Dance” on Sunday covered the relationship between the Chicago Bulls’ Dennis Rodman and model/actor Carmen Electra.

Fans ate it up, especially the part about team star Michael Jordan retrieving Rodman from his Las Vegas hotel room after a two-day escapade with Electra.

Rodman wrangled the leave during the team’s final championship season in 1997-’98. He predictably stayed beyond the 48-hour limit set by Coach Phil Jackson, Jordan recalled in the third and fourth episodes of the 10-part documentary.

“He didn’t come back on time. We had to go get his ass out of bed,” Jordan said. “I’m not going to say what was in his bed, and where he was, blah blah blah.”

Electra hilariously filled in the blanks.

“There’s a knock on the door. It’s Michael Jordan, and I hid,” Electra said in the video above. “I didn’t want him to see me like that, so I’m just hiding behind the couch with covers over me.”

“‘Come on, we got to get to practice,’” Electra recalled Jordan saying.

Twitter rejoiced in the nostalgia. Watch the lead-in clip and the reactions below.

“I’m not gonna say who was in his bed” - Michael Jordan

“It was me. I was in his bed.” - Carmen Electra pic.twitter.com/phltc9VMv9 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 27, 2020

fam you got MVP era Carmen Electra hiding behind the couch under a blanket. — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) April 27, 2020

Michael Jordan barged in to drag Dennis Rodman out of a hotel room with Carmen Electra. We don’t give the 90s for being crazy as hell.#TheLastDance — Robert Flores (@RoFlo) April 27, 2020

we need a netflix special on Dennis Rodmans 48 hour bender with Carmen Electra alone. #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/IkCw6jojwo — Clifford D Smith (@LiamDunn44) April 27, 2020

Dennis Rodman departing for a mid-season Vegas bender with Carmen Electra is such a scene. #TheLastDance



pic.twitter.com/zT7rQLFxZ3 — Alex Zaia (@zaiaalex) April 27, 2020

I don’t care how cool you think you are, you’ve never been woken up in Vegas by Michael Jordan while Carmen Electra hid behind the couch cool. Dude went o practice in Pjs and flip flops 😂😂😂 Denis Rodman was on a different level. — Miguel Guidry (@GuidryMiguel) April 27, 2020

Dennis Rodman left the team to party in Vegas with Carmen Electra for a weekend & left a nba finals practice to go on WCW Nitro to be with Hollywood Hulk Hogan...it don’t get more 90s than that...LEGEND — Pashmina Papi 🦦 (@ReJecTReef) April 27, 2020

DENNIS RODMAN’S VEGAS VACATION has to be turned into a National Lampoon’s movie.



That final scene with Michael Jordan picking up Dennis from his hotel room while Carmen Electra hides behind the couch, lmao... #TheLastStand pic.twitter.com/hm5P1K9jlt — Michael Phelan (@bymichaelphelan) April 27, 2020

Carmen Electra when MJ knocks on Rodman’s apartment door to wake him up for practice. pic.twitter.com/CWrbVz8cvo — K.L. Brown, CEO of Sweat Box (@sweatboxprogram) April 27, 2020

Holy fuck. Carmen Electra hiding from MJ banging on the door of Dennis Rodman’s hotel room is EXACTLY the kind of stories I was hoping for the in Rodman episode of this doc — KFC (@KFCBarstool) April 27, 2020

Carmen Electra when MJ showed up to Dennis Rodman's hotel room ✌️#TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/zR5rhHkM6H — SportsNation (@SportsNation) April 27, 2020

Related...

Story continues

37 Funny Tweets On The Fashion In MJ Documentary 'The Last Dance'

Michael Scott, Not Michael Jordan, Is The Legend In ESPN Spoof Documentary

28 Photos Of Dennis Rodman's Iconic, Ridiculously Colorful Hair

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.