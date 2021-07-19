Carmen’s Crew 2021 roster for TBT

The winner-take-all hoops competition known as The Basketball Tournament (TBT) is already off and running. The Ohio State alumni team known as Carmen’s Crew hasn’t tipped off yet, but it’ll all get going in Columbus in the Covelli Center this coming Friday vs. No. 16 seed Mid-American Unity. Carmen’s Crew will be the No. 1 seed in the region and look to make good on last year’s surprising first-round exit.

Carmen’s Crew has been in the TBT since 2017 and was originally known as Team Scarlet and Gray. It has a 12-3 all-time record and ran all the way to the championship in 2019. It’ll be the No. 2 overall seed in the tournament this year with hopes of returning to the winner’s circle.

The roster looks a little different than previous years, but the nucleus remains basically the same. We’ve put together a quick roster reference guide for you as you get ready to watch some summer basketball and root on some former Buckeye greats.

Aaron Craft

November 29, 2011; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Aaron Craft (4) drives past Duke Blue Devils guard Austin Rivers (0) at Value City Arena. Ohio State won the game 85-63. Mandatory Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

BIO

Position: Guard Height: 6-foot, 3-inches College: Ohio State (2010-2014)

David Lighty

Mar 25, 2011; Newark, NJ; Ohio State Buckeyes guard David Lighty (23) looks to pass during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats during the semifinals of the east regional of the 2011 NCAA men's basketball tournament at the Prudential Center. Kentucky defeated Ohio State 62-60. Credit: Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports

BIO

Position: Guard Height: 6-foot, 6-inches College: Ohio State (2006-2011)

Evan Ravenel

Mar 16, 2013; Chicago, IL, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward Evan Ravenel (30) reacts in the first half during the semifinals of the Big Ten tournament against the Michigan State Spartans at the United Center. Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

BIO

Position: Power Forward Height: 6-foot, 8-inches College: Boston College (2008-2010), Ohio State (2011-2013)

Jeff Gibbs

Otterbein College's Jeff Gibbs carries the Division III National Championship trophy into The Rike Center, Monday, March 18, 2002, in Westerville, Ohio. Students and other fans of the Otterbein basketball team filled the arena to congratulate players for winning the NCAA Division III tournament Saturday. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

BIO

Position: Power Forward Height: 6-foot, 2-inches College: Otterbein (1998-2002)

Jon Diebler

Mar 13, 2011; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Jon Diebler (33) brings the ball upcourt against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the final round of the 2011 Big Ten Tournament at Conseco Fieldhouse. Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

BIO

Position: Shooting Guard Height: 6-foot, 6-inches College: Ohio State (2007-2011)

Julian Mavunga

Miami Ohio forward Julian Mavunga (4) drives against Vanderbilt forward Rod Odom (45) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan. 2, 2012, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt won 69-62. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

BIO

Position: Power Forward Height: 6-foot, 8-inches College: Miami (OH) (2008-2012)

Keyshawn Woods

Dec 18, 2018; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Keyshawn Woods (32) shoots against the Youngstown State Penguins during the first half at Value City Arena. Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

BIO

Position: Shooting Guard Height: 6-foot, 3-inches College: Charlotte (2014-2015), Wake Forest (2016-2018), Ohio State (2018-2019)

Kosta Koufos

Apr 4, 2019; Sacramento, CA, USA; Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos (41) shoots the ball over Cleveland Cavaliers forward Marquese Chriss (3) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

BIO

Position: Center Height: 7-foot College: Ohio State (2007-2008)

Lenzelle Smith, Jr.

Mar 13, 2014; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Lenzelle Smith(32) talks with head coach Thad Matta during a time-out against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first round of the Big Ten college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Purdue vs. Ohio State. Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

BIO

Position: Shooting Guard Height: 6-foot, 4-inches College: Ohio State (2010-2014)

Shannon Scott

Mar 19, 2015; Portland, OR, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Shannon Scott (3) dribbles against Virginia Commonwealth Rams guard JeQuan Lewis (1) during the first half in the second round of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

BIO

Position: Point Guard Height: 6-foot, 1-inch College: Ohio State (2011-2015)

William Buford

Mar 25, 2011; Newark, NJ; Ohio State Buckeyes guard William Buford (44) shoots over the defense of Kentucky Wildcats guard Brandon Knight (12) during the second half during the semifinals of the East regional of the 2011 NCAA men's basketball tournament at the Prudential Center. Kentucky defeated Ohio State 62-60. Credit: Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports

BIO

Position: Shooting Guard Height: 6-foot, 5-inches College: Ohio State (2008-2012)

Dallas Lauderdale

January 15, 2010; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward Dallas Lauderdale (52) guards Penn State Nittany Lions forward Andrew Jones (22) at Schottenstein Center. Ohio State won the game 69-66. Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

BIO

Role: Assistant Coach College: Ohio State (2007-2011)

Jared Sullinger

Jan 22, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Jared Sullinger (0) laughs as he warms up before playing against the Phoenix Suns at Air Canada Centre. The Suns beat the Raptors 115-103. Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

BIO

Role: GM/Head Coach College: Ohio State (2010-2012) [listicle id=51813]

