Carmelo Anthony's wife La La files for divorce after 11 years of marriage

Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony and his wife, La La, are officially calling it quits. La La reportedly filed for divorce Thursday, according to eonline.com.

The couple reportedly had been separated for a while, according to TMZ. The divorce is reportedly amicable. La La and Anthony still remain friends. The two have a 14-year-old son, Kiyan, together.

The two have had an on-and-off relationship over the past couple years. They separated in 2017, but then reportedly were trying to work things out in 2018. La La confirmed last year she was quarantining with Anthony.

Carmelo Anthony looking to continue NBA career

Anthony, 37, is looking to remain in the NBA after another solid season with the Trail Blazers. Anthony signed a one-year deal with the team in November. He averaged 13.4 points and 3.1 rebounds in 69 games.

Last January, Anthony expressed a desire to finish his career with the Trail Blazers.

More from Yahoo Sports: