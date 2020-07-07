In Carmelo Anthony's own words, what this season in Portland has been like

The last few months have been unlike anything most Americans have ever experienced. A lot of bad stuff has gone down. So many things that we will remember for the rest of our lives.

It's hard to imagine what it's been like for the Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony. Rescued from the Land of Castaways, Anthony signed on in Portland Nov. 19, after injuries began to decimate the Blazers' front court. He hadn't appeared in an NBA game since Nov. 8, 2018.

What will this man, who will someday be enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame, remember about this season with the Portland Trail Blazers?

In his own words, as he prepares to embark on his team's journey to Orlando to complete the longest season in NBA history, is Melo's summation:

"It's not what I'm going to remember," he said Tuesday during an Internet media conference, "it's what I'm NOT going to remember about this season.

"Honestly, this year has been a rollercoaster. Especially for me, personally. Being away, for a year and change, from the game. To see the game, to get away from the game, to kind of build myself up from a mental standpoint, emotional standpoint, get over that -- coming to Portland with the unknown of what's going to happen, but taking a chance.

"Moving to a place... I had no idea of what Portland was, other than going to the Nike campus, at one point. And it being wine country, that was the only thing I knew about Portland.

"Being able to do that, and then playing, and the joy of coming back, the excitement and then to lose my brother Kobe (Bryant) in the same year, dealing with that emotional rollercoaster.

"Then fast forward to the coronavirus, it's been a very rocky, up-and-down, weird season, emotionally. But this is a season I will never forget, because it almost jump-started something for me.

"Not just from a basketball standpoint, but from an overall standpoint. I was able to take what I experienced and learned and figured out in that time off, and apply that not just to basketball, but to life.

"And that's where I'm at right now."

In Carmelo Anthony's own words, what this season in Portland has been like originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest