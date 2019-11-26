Carmelo Anthony’s wife, La La, holds up phone so he can video chat with son during game

In 2017, Carmelo Anthony‘s wife, La La, said she’s staying in New York and Anthony prioritizes staying close to their son.

But soon after, Anthony approved a trade from the Knicks to the Oklahoma City Thunder. He then joined the Houston Rockets. Now, he’s playing for the Portland Trail Blazers.

In Chicago last night, Anthony had his best game with the Trail Blazers – 25 points on 20 shots, +19. As Anthony was on the bench while Portland finished its 117-94 win over the Bulls, La La held up her phone from her courtside seat so Anthony and their son could video chat.

What a cool moment.