Carmelo Anthony welcomes Zion Williamson to the NBA with mean jab step

It was a match-up everyone was anticipating all night: Carmelo Anthony vs. Zion Williamson.

The veteran vs. the rookie, the Hall of Famer vs. the young buck, the Pelican vs. the Blazer.

Friday night was filled with high-flying dunks, punctuated by this one from New Orleans' rookie.

Zion Williamson clocks it and rocks it pic.twitter.com/a2FZ8Hw0Om — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) February 22, 2020

But, Carmelo's move on Williamson was NASTY!

Melo hits Zion with the jab step, promptly schools the rookie pic.twitter.com/tvENcFNTmf — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) February 22, 2020

The move had the internet buzzing!

Carmelo did Zion dirty — funguy. (@threeepointgame) February 22, 2020

Zion bullying Carmelo; Melo hitting him with the jab step middy combo pic.twitter.com/60Goh9PJdE — d•ﾌ•尺•ﾌ™ (@DaedalMensa) February 22, 2020

Daaaaaaamn Carmelo took Zion to school real quick — Spence (@Spencehumph) February 22, 2020

Carmelo shakes Zion... this guy sfill has the moves — No Bias Sports Talk (@BiasTalk) February 22, 2020

Carmelo filthy for that li move on Zion 🥵 — Savage 🥵 (@gotthejuiceeee) February 22, 2020

RIP Zion

2000 - 2020



killed by Carmelo Anthony





— Jonny Nelson (@Crash22Crash) February 22, 2020

The Pelicans are on their way to beating the Trail Blazers at the Moda Center, but Carmelo will have this one on Zion.

Maybe, one day, we'll see Zion hit a future rookie star with this move.

