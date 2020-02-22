Carmelo Anthony welcomes Zion Williamson to the NBA with mean jab step

Peter Socotch
NBC Sports Northwest

It was a match-up everyone was anticipating all night: Carmelo Anthony vs. Zion Williamson

The veteran vs. the rookie, the Hall of Famer vs. the young buck, the Pelican vs. the Blazer. 

Friday night was filled with high-flying dunks, punctuated by this one from New Orleans' rookie. 

But, Carmelo's move on Williamson was NASTY!

The move had the internet buzzing!

The Pelicans are on their way to beating the Trail Blazers at the Moda Center, but Carmelo will have this one on Zion. 

Maybe, one day, we'll see Zion hit a future rookie star with this move. 

