Carmelo Anthony unbothered by Lakers old age: 'I'm coming in with a championship on my mind'

The new Los Angeles Lakers squad is old.

Very old.

Six of the 17 players currently on their roster are 35 years or older, including LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony — who was officially introduced on Monday after he signed a one-year deal with the organization. Only four players are under 25, too.

Six different teams last season had an average age of less than 24. The Lakers currently hover around 31.

Yet despite the aging roster, Anthony insisted that he and the rest of the team aren’t bothered by the jokes or fan concerns that come with it.

"We don't care," Anthony said Monday, via ESPN . "We don't care. We make our own narrative.

"I like when people talk about the age. It gives a better story. I think it gives a better story. I think people forget, at the end of the day, it's about basketball. You got to know how to play basketball. You got to have that experience. I think that's what we bring at this point and time. Our talent, our skill, but also our experience."

LeBron to ‘Melo: ‘The time is now’

Anthony averaged 13.4 points and 3.1 rebounds per game last season with the Portland Trail Blazers, his 18th season in the league. He also shot a career-best 40.9% from the 3-point line.

Though the 10-time All-Star and former scoring champ has accomplished a ton throughout his nearly two decades playing in the NBA, he’s yet to win a title or play alongside James — who went No. 1 overall in the 2003 draft, two picks ahead of Anthony — in the league.

"Bron just came to me one time and said, 'Yo, the time is now. I want you. We got to make this happen,'" Anthony said, via ESPN . "And I just felt like for right now, this is the best time.

"Most people would say we should've gotten together years ago early in our careers, but we were in two different lanes, we were on two different paths. And everything comes full circle, I'll say."

While it may take some adjusting to play well with James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, Anthony said his goal is clear.

"I'm coming in with a championship on my mind," Anthony said, via ESPN . "I think we all know that this is the one thing that I'm missing, right? This is the one thing that it keeps me up at night, it motivates me, because I don't have it. I want that experience."

LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony will team up in the NBA for the first time next season. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

