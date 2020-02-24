Carmelo Anthony turns back the clock against Detroit, does something he hasn't done in three years

The Blazers welcomed the Pistons to town on Sunday in a game that turned back the clock and celebrated the 2000s era of Blazers basketball.

From the old school graphics on TV, to the retro music, to Damon Stoudamire and Travis Outlaw being in the building, it felt like the new millennium had started all over again.

Trail Blazers power forward Carmelo Anthony, well, he decided to take it all literally and turn back the clock, as well.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Anthony looked like the 2003 Denver Nuggets version of Melo, going to his bag of tricks and torching the Pistons.

He ended the night with 32 points, and it had to feel special.

Why?

Because it was the first time since he was a member of the New York Knicks that Anthony scored 30+ points.

Nearly three years ago to the day-- February 25th, 2017, to be exact-- Anthony dropped 37 points on the 76ers.

Carmelo Anthony w/30pts

This is the 1st time Melo has scored 30+ pts since scoring 37pts against the 76ers on February 25, 2017... when he played for the Knicks.

His game-high with the Thunder was 29, while the most he scored in his short stint with Houston was 28.#RipCity



— Chris Burkhardt (@CBurkhardtNBCS) February 24, 2020

Asked about it after the game, Anthony kept it simple - "I'll take it," he said with a grin.

Not only did Anthony drop a 30-piece, but he was incredibly efficient in doing so.

He finished the game 11-16 from the field, including 5-9 from deep. In the first quarter alone he was a perfect 5-5 for 12 points.

When you're hot, you're hot.

The ball was going in. It's simple. The ball goes in, it makes things easy. - Carmelo Anthony

Story continues

While Anthony was being humble about his vintage performance, social media was showing nothing but love.

I'll never forget y'all tried to convince us he was washed. Stop playing with Melo!!! https://t.co/2mrzGIc3Bd — Ej (@Ed_NoEddy) February 24, 2020

I love watching Melo. Textbook perfect form, rises up like Mikhail Baryshnikov-or backs em up like a freight train. So much fun/ so glad he's a Blazer! — Team Pacey (@emkay_r) February 24, 2020

I love this man! 😭🤩 — Lado Dani (@Dani_Lado4) February 24, 2020

How was this man out of the league for a year — Salvar🔰 (@MUFCsal) February 24, 2020

Anthony will have another crack at it Tuesday night when the Trail Blazers welcome the Boston Celtics to town.

Carmelo Anthony turns back the clock against Detroit, does something he hasn't done in three years originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest