Carmelo Anthony out for Trail Blazers-Lakers due to mourning Kobe Bryant

Carmelo Anthony played in the Trail Blazers’ win over the Pacers on Sunday, the day Kobe Bryant died. Anthony also played in Portland’s win over the Rockets on Wednesday.

But in Los Angeles tonight, with the Lakers honoring Bryant in their first game since his death? That’s something else.

Shams Charania of Stadium:

NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports Carmelo Anthony will not play Friday night against the Lakers in Los Angeles "because of his continued grieving and emotions over the loss of Kobe Bryant on Sunday." pic.twitter.com/jrPdl8RQN5 — Stadium (@Stadium) January 31, 2020





Anthony and Bryant were friends, and death can be difficult to handle. That’s especially true when it comes so shockingly. I can barely imagine what Anthony is going through.

Portland is in a tight playoff race. Anthony is a key part of the team.

But some things are more important.