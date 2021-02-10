Carmelo Anthony is staying in the moment, making memories & reaching milestones with Trail Blazers

Melo is staying in the moment, making memories & reaching milestones with Blazers originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

In what Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts called a ‘solid game,’ it was another huge milestone evening for future Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony.

Anthony passed Oscar Robertson and moved up to No. 12 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

Melo needed just 12 points to reach the incredible feat and yet, he turned on the scoring in the second half to help the Blazers secure a 106-97 victory over the Magic and notched 23 on the night.

As Anthony has climbed the scoring list while in a Trail Blazers uniform, he has mentioned that he stays in the moment and will most likely reflect on these milestones later in life when he hangs it up.

But for Anthony’s coach Terry Stotts, he wants to make sure these moments are recognized, as they should be.

When you pass the players that he’s passed since he’s been with us - Dominique Wilkins not too long ago, Oscar Robertson tonight - I think that speaks for itself. Those guys are Hall of Fame legends and Melo’s in that group.

Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts

“Especially someone of my generation when you pass Oscar Robertson that’s quite remarkable because Oscar was one of the best.”

Even though admittedly, Melo says it’s hard not to just focus on the present, and therefore, he doesn't spend too much time reflecting on such accomplishments, the future Hall of Famer did say Tuesday night that he tries not to let these moments go by.

These are moments that I’ll remember forever.

Carmelo Anthony

Or as Damian Lillard noted, Melo is racking up the earned game balls as well.

He’s similar to me in how he’s handled that. He’s just in the moment. We’ve been laughing about it in the locker room because every other game, coach is like, ‘alright, we’ve got another game ball for Melo.’

Damian Lillard

Melo said he has the team’s equipment attendants take care of the game balls for now and he’ll take them with him at the end of the season.

As Lillard mentioned that Melo is in the moment and not reflecting too much on the current milestones, Anthony agreed with his teammates, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t know the significance right now.

To which he added that he has a few people in mind of who will be giving the game balls at the end of the year.

Here's a glance of the NBA all-time scoring list:

1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387)

2. Karl Malone (36,928)

3. LeBron James (34,792)

4. Kobe Bryant (33,643)

5. Michael Jordan (32,292)

6. Dirk Nowitzki (31,560)

7. Wilt Chamberlain (31,419)

8. Shaquille O'Neal (28,596)

9. Moses Malone (27,409)

10. Elvin Hayes (27,313)

11. Hakeem Olajuwon (26,946)

12. Carmelo Anthony (26,721+)

13. Oscar Robertson (26,710)

14. Dominique Wilkins (26,668)

It was exactly one week from the day that Melo dropped 21 points against the Washington Wizards and moved to No. 13 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, passing Dominique Wilkins.

As the 18-year veteran continues to climb up the all-time scoring list and earn even more game balls in the locker room postgame, his coach can’t help but feel a certain way about it.

I think it’s a constant reminder that speaks to the greatness of Carmelo’s career.

Terry Stotts

Before finishing with 23 points on 7-of-16 shooting in the win over the Magic, Melo was averaging 4.7 points through a three-game stretch late last month.

But Anthony, who admittedly said he will have a glass of wine to reflect on passing the Big O Tuesday night, explained that after going through a few bad shooting nights this season, he’s been through that before.

He’s been through a lot.

And that's an understatement.

That’s also where his life motto comes into play:

“I’ve been in this game a very long time, 18 years. I’ve seen the lowest of the low and I’ve seen the highest of the high. For me it’s about, this is about to sound real cliché-ish, but…

I do stay Melo at the end of the day.

Between ‘staying Melo’ and having a shooter's mentality in knowing that so-called slumps happen, Melo continues to solidify his greatness in the game.

And the Blazers continue to rely on him and know that no matter what type of first half he played or if he had consecutive bad shooting nights:

Melo’s still got it.