Carmelo Anthony’s son, Kiyan Anthony eyeing a visit to Ohio State

While football is taking center stage in the recruiting world, Ohio State basketball is still hard at work. Jake Diebler just announced the final hire to his coaching staff with the addition of Taylor Battle, and now the Buckeyes are looking to get a head start on the 2025 class.

On3’s Joe Tipton recently shared that Kiyan Anthony would be taking a visit to OSU in the near future. Anthony is the son of former NBA star Carmelo Anthony. The four-star prospect is a rising senior and hails from Glen Head, New York. He’s rated as a top 50 player and the No. 4 overall shooting guard in the country according to 247Sports composite rankings.

Anthony is also eyeing visits to Auburn and Indiana.

2025 Top-30 recruit Kiyan Anthony, the son of 10x NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, tells @On3Recruits he's eyeing visits to Auburn, Ohio State, and Indiana. https://t.co/Jcr2XxNooU pic.twitter.com/inqpTcb0pa — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) June 3, 2024

It’s still early, but Ohio State will look to make a good impression on the youngster. Adding the son of a ten-time NBA all-star wouldn’t be a bad look.

